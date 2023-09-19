Gisele Bündchen Spills On Results Of Quitting A Longtime Habit

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen said she gave up alcohol before she and Tom Brady divorced and has felt a profound change.
“I became more clear, I felt a bit more foggy before,” she told People in a story published Monday. “Now I’m very sharp and very present and I notice things that I didn’t notice before. When I’m not drinking, I’m sleeping much better.”
Bündchen said she stopped drinking about two years ago after a birthday wake-up call.
“Right after I turned 40, actually, I felt a huge difference between when I had the glass of wine and when I didn’t have the glass of wine,” she told People. “It’s socially accepted to have a glass of wine. And people even say, ‘Oh, it’s healthy for you.’ Well, it is not healthy for me. If you want to ask of your body what I ask of my body, which is a lot, I can’t be having all these things (alcohol, caffeine) because they add up.”
Bündchen appears to have come a long way since drinking a bottle of wine daily to manage anxiety as a young model, as she wrote in her 2018 memoir “Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life.”
In one of the buzzed-about moments of her now ex-husband’s Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018, Bündchen went viral for drinking wine as she watched.
Now she’s joined dozens of A-listers who have gone dry.
Abstaining can improve your relationships, make you feel better emotionally and physically, and may even change your interests, according to experts.
Since her divorce became official last fall, Bündchen has reportedly settled in the Miami area with the two children she shares with the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback, who retired “for good” after last season.