Gisele Bündchen Spills On Results Of Quitting A Longtime Habit

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen said she gave up alcohol before she and Tom Brady divorced and has felt a profound change.

“I became more clear, I felt a bit more foggy before,” she told People in a story published Monday. “Now I’m very sharp and very present and I notice things that I didn’t notice before. When I’m not drinking, I’m sleeping much better.”

Advertisement

Bündchen said she stopped drinking about two years ago after a birthday wake-up call.

“Right after I turned 40, actually, I felt a huge difference between when I had the glass of wine and when I didn’t have the glass of wine,” she told People. “It’s socially accepted to have a glass of wine. And people even say, ‘Oh, it’s healthy for you.’ Well, it is not healthy for me. If you want to ask of your body what I ask of my body, which is a lot, I can’t be having all these things (alcohol, caffeine) because they add up.”

Bündchen appears to have come a long way since drinking a bottle of wine daily to manage anxiety as a young model, as she wrote in her 2018 memoir “Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life.”

In one of the buzzed-about moments of her now ex-husband’s Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018, Bündchen went viral for drinking wine as she watched.

Now she’s joined dozens of A-listers who have gone dry.

Abstaining can improve your relationships, make you feel better emotionally and physically, and may even change your interests, according to experts.

Advertisement