Gisele Bündchen Gets Visibly Emotional Talking About Split From Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is “grateful” for all the lessons she’s learned in her split from Tom Brady ― but it’s clearly still difficult to discuss.
The supermodel opened up about her divorce from the former NFL quarterback in a candid special called “IMPACT x Nightline: Gisele Bündchen: Climbing the Mountain,” which was released Thursday on Hulu.
Speaking to ABC’s Robin Roberts, Bündchen said that it was “heartbreaking” to experience the end of a marriage.
“I think the phrase you used was ‘the death of a dream,’” Roberts said, referencing comments that the supermodel made in a Vanity Fair profile last year. Roberts then asked her, “How are you?”
“Well, when you say,” Bündchen said, trailing off as she got visibly emotional and turned away from the camera.
“Sorry, guys, I didn’t know,” she said, raising her hand to the crew as she paused. “Can I have a little moment?”
Bündchen appeared to wipe away tears, while a crew member came over to fix her makeup. The model took a deep breath and resumed talking to Roberts.
“It’s definitely a time of, you know, a transition that had to take place,” Bündchen said, explaining that it wasn’t something she wished for but that “sometimes, in life, things happen.”
“I wouldn’t change anything in my life,” the model added. “I had incredible experiences, I learned so much, I have my children ― which are the biggest blessings in my life.
“And now I get to create — it’s a new season, a new chapter in my life. And I get to learn new things, and I get to walk my path in a different way, you know? And I’m grateful for all of it. I’m grateful for every lesson.”
Bündchen and Brady finalized their divorce in October 2022, after 13 years of marriage and months of speculation about their relationship.
The two first met in 2006 on a blind date and tied the knot in 2009. They share two children, Benjamin and Vivian. Brady also has a son, named Jack, from a previous relationship with actor Bridget Moynahan.