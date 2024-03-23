Gisele Bündchen Has 4 Words In Response To Rumor She Cheated On Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen won’t take rumors about her supposed infidelity lying down.
The supermodel divorced former NFL star Tom Brady after 13 years of marriage in 2022, spurring endless speculation. Bündchen has some words for people who’ve attributed the split to her cheating on the ex-footballer.
“That is a lie,” she told The New York Times in an interview published Saturday.
“This is something that happens to a lot of women who get blamed when they have the courage to leave an unhealthy relationship and are labeled as being unfaithful,” Bündchen continued. “They have to deal with their communities. They have to deal with their family.”
Bündchen, who has public partnerships with designers like Chanel and brands like Pantene, added that “of course” the gossip around celebrities is “a little bit amplified” — but argued that relationship splits are hard for onlookers to decipher, anyway.
“No one really knows what happens between two people, only the two people in the relationship,” Bündchen told the Times.
She also confirmed that she’s dating someone new, jiu-jitsu trainer, Joaquim Valente: “This is the first time I am seeing someone that was a friend of mine first,” she said. “It’s very different. It is very honest, and it’s very transparent.”
Bündchen, who shares three kids with Brady, finalized their divorce in October 2022. Brady, 46, retired from the NFL earlier that year only to renege 40 days later in a decision that many fans believed infuriated Bündchen. The model later repudiated that as “the craziest thing” she’d ever heard and called the baseless theory “hurtful.”
Bündchen, who first met Brady in 2006, spoke candidly about the split earlier this month.
“It’s heartbreaking, you know, to go through that,” she told ABC News before tearing up and adding: “It’s definitely a time of transition that had to take place and it’s not something that you [wish for]. But I think, sometimes in life, things happen. I feel so blessed.”
“I wouldn’t change anything in my life,” she added.