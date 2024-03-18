Gisele Bündchen Names The 1 Thing She'd Never Eat

Gisele Bündchen has no problem naming names when it comes to the one food she won’t eat.
“To me, white sugar means poison,” the supermodel said bluntly in an interview with The Wall Street Journal published Monday.
“There’s so many other ways you can sweeten your things that are delicious. Honey, maple syrup, dates.”
Bündchen, who will be releasing a cookbook titled “Nourish: Simple Recipes to Empower Your Body and Feed Your Soul” later this month, also opened up about diets she tried when she was younger and how she feeds herself now.
“When I was young, I was like, ‘Oh, my God, I love little animals. I don’t want to eat meat.’ I became anemic,” the 43-year-old said.
“Then I was raw, and I was freezing the whole time. I was blue, my lips were purple in the summer. For me, the whole thing about food has become, where is it coming from? How is it grown? It’s about having simple foods.”
Bündchen has been vocal about the dietary and lifestyle changes she’s made over the years and recently spoke about giving up drinking a few years ago.
“Right after I turned 40, actually, I felt a huge difference between when I had the glass of wine and when I didn’t have the glass of wine,” she said in an interview with People last year.
“It’s socially accepted to have a glass of wine. And people even say, ‘Oh, it’s healthy for you.’ Well, it is not healthy for me. If you want to ask of your body what I ask of my body, which is a lot, I can’t be having all these things (alcohol, caffeine) because they add up.”
Bündchen added that when she stopped drinking, she “became more clear.”
“Now I’m very sharp and very present and I notice things that I didn’t notice before,” she said.