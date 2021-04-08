Tom Brady Finally Answers Gisele's 'What More Do You Have To Prove?' Question

Back in February, Gisele Bündchen congratulated her husband, Tom Brady, on the field after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ quarterback won his seventh Super Bowl title at age 43.

“What more do you have to prove?” the former supermodel asked, perhaps hinting for him to retire.

Brady later told talk show host James Corden that he quickly changed the subject.

But on “Good Morning America” Wednesday, Brady answered when host Michael Strahan echoed the question: “What more do you have to prove?”

“I don’t think proving it for me is the motivation,” Brady replied. “I still want to play. I got like a little sickness in me that just wants to throw a frickin’ spiral, you know what I mean?”

“Also, about football, once you stop you can’t go back and do it. I got some more football in me ― not a lot, and I know that, but what I got left, I’m gonna give everything I got.”

GMA EXCLUSIVE: "I still want to play...I got a little sickness in me that just wants to throw a freaking spiral." @TomBrady tells @michaelstrahan he's got "some more football in me." https://t.co/WRa19Pkehy pic.twitter.com/kdu5Aq03Xl — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 7, 2021

The former Patriots star recently signed a contract extension with the Buccaneers that could keep him on the field through the 2022 season.