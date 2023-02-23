What's Hot

Gisele Bündchen Is Totally Unrecognizable On New Vogue Cover

Gisele Bündchen Is Totally Unrecognizable On New Vogue Cover

The supermodel's transformation will have you doing a double take.
Carly Ledbetter

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Gisele Bündchen showed off her ability to shapeshift on the latest cover of Vogue Italia.

The supermodel graced the magazine’s March 2023 issue in a daring red dress by Valentino, complete with flowing sheer sleeves and silver statement accessories.

The 42-year-old’s slicked-back red hair, penciled-in red eyebrows and bold lips completed her total transformation:

Bündchen’s Vogue Italia cover is her first since her split with Tom Brady last year.

After months of speculation and 13 years of marriage, the model and retired NFL quarterback, who share two children, announced their divorce in October 2022.

Things appear to be amicable between the former couple, as Bündchen shared a heartfelt message on her ex’s page when he revealed he was retiring from the NFL for good (again).

“Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life,” she wrote in the comments of Brady’s Instagram announcement.

Brady and Bündchen attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Met on May 7, 2018, in New York City.
While the model hasn’t commented further on the two’s split, Brady said in November ― while still playing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ― that he would handle things like a professional.

“There’s a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with at work, and they deal with at home,” the seven-time Super Bowl winner said, adding that the good news is it’s a very amicable situation.”

