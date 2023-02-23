Gisele Bündchen Is Totally Unrecognizable On New Vogue Cover

Gisele Bündchen showed off her ability to shapeshift on the latest cover of Vogue Italia.

The supermodel graced the magazine’s March 2023 issue in a daring red dress by Valentino, complete with flowing sheer sleeves and silver statement accessories.

The 42-year-old’s slicked-back red hair, penciled-in red eyebrows and bold lips completed her total transformation:

Advertisement

Bündchen’s Vogue Italia cover is her first since her split with Tom Brady last year.

After months of speculation and 13 years of marriage, the model and retired NFL quarterback, who share two children, announced their divorce in October 2022.

Things appear to be amicable between the former couple, as Bündchen shared a heartfelt message on her ex’s page when he revealed he was retiring from the NFL for good (again).

“Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life,” she wrote in the comments of Brady’s Instagram announcement.

Advertisement

Brady and Bündchen attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Met on May 7, 2018, in New York City. Matt Winkelmeyer/MG18 via Getty Images

While the model hasn’t commented further on the two’s split, Brady said in November ― while still playing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ― that he would handle things like a professional.