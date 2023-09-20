LOADING ERROR LOADING

Andrew Kirtzman, the author of two books on former Donald Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, on Tuesday broke down the “extraordinary story” that has left the former New York City mayor “penniless” and “facing prison.”

Giuliani’s “catastrophic fall” is “just one of the great, kind of, rise and falls of our generation,” Kirtzman told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins in a video shared online by Mediaite.

“I mean, Giuliani was once worth $100 million. His Giuliani Partners was founded right after 9/11 to capitalize on his 9/11 fame. The place made $100 million over five years,” Kirtzman noted.

But Giuliani “squandered it,” Kirtzman said, recalling his multiple divorces and one ex-wife’s claim that they spent $250,000 a month on “fun.” “I mean, he lived very well and now he’s penniless and facing prison. It’s an extraordinary story.”

Kirtzman’s comments came as Giuliani was sued this week by his former attorneys. Robert Costello, a partner at Davidoff Hutcher & Citron, claimed in a lawsuit that Giuliani owes almost $1.4 million in unpaid legal fees.

Earlier this month, Trump held a $100,000-a-plate fundraiser for Giuliani at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club. Giuliani has also been selling videos on the Cameo platform and his Manhattan apartment is listed for sale.

Giuliani was charged alongside Trump as part of the sweeping racketeering case in Georgia, linked to attempts to overturn the 2020 election result in the state.

Kirtzman suggested, “Giuliani has just this deep attraction to danger and, you know, he has no one to blame but himself.”

“All of the problems he’s facing right now are a result of his personal recklessness,” he said, claiming the swathe of legal issues he faces now are “all in the service” of Trump.