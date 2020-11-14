President Taps Rudy Giuliani To Take Charge Of Trump's Election Lawsuits

President Donald Trump has placed his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani in charge of all of his campaign lawsuits challenging election results, ABC News and The New York Times reported Friday.

The controversial attorney will also be in charge of all public communication regarding the suits, according to the Times, citing unnamed sources.

The news comes as attorneys from prominent law firm Porter Wright Morris & Arthur withdrew from the federal lawsuit the Trump campaign filed in Pennsylvania to challenge the state’s election results.

Trump was also dealt a string of setbacks in court rulings Friday in his quest to wrest a presidential victory from his Democratic rival Joe Biden.

Giuliani was widely mocked after the election for an over-the-top press press conference in Philadelphia, where he claimed that mail-in ballots “could be from Mars as far as we’re concerned.” He also said Biden could have voted “5,000 times” in the state where he’s not even registered to vote.

In another embarrassing bungle, Trump tweeted that a follow-up press conference last Saturday by Giuliani in Philadelphia was to be held at the Four Seasons. It wasn’t at the luxury hotel, but in the parking lot of the Four Seasons Total Landscaping company near a porn shop.

To clarify, President Trump’s press conference will NOT be held at Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia.

It will be held at Four Seasons Total Landscaping— no relation with the hotel. — Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center (@FSPhiladelphia) November 7, 2020

Trump advisers aren’t happy about the move putting Giuliani in charge of the legal challenges. They complain that Giuliani is giving the president “unwarranted optimism” about his chances of overturning the vote, which will not serve Trump well, sources told the Times.

Giuliani may be Trump’s only option.

Law firms working with the campaign have been under “tremendous pressure as it became clear these [fraudulent election] claims were baseless, and that they were part of a broader campaign to delegitimize the election,” Wendy Weiser, from the bipartisan Brennan Center for Justice, told ABC News. “This was not an appropriate use of the court system.”