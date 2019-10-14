Feds Now Investigating Rudy Giuliani's Personal Business Dealings: Report

Federal prosecutors are looking into Rudy Giuliani’s business dealings in Ukraine, reported The Wall Street Journal on Monday.

Investigators probing President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer have looked into his bank records, meetings and work with a local mayor, according to the Journal, citing people “familiar with the matter.” Investigators in the U.S. attorney’s office in the Southern District of New York have questioned witnesses as far back as August.

Giuliani denied any wrongdoing, telling the newspaper: “They can look at my Ukraine business all they want.”

The New York Times reported last week that investigators had also been looking into whether Giuliani violated lobbying laws meant to protect the U.S. government from covert foreign influence. Specifically they were investigating Giuliani’s links to the sudden recall in May of the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine.

Prosecutors were also reportedly examining Giuliani’s financial dealings with Igor Fruman and Lev Parnas, who were arrested at Dulles International Airport on Thursday on campaign finance charges. The two associates, who helped Giuliani investigate allegations against former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter, were indicted for allegedly making fraudulent straw donations and funneling foreign money to a super PAC to support Trump and Republican Party candidates.

The investigations into Giuliani’s dealings with Ukraine and other matters come as the president faces an impeachment inquiry over his dealings with the country.

Last month, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced a formal impeachment inquiry in response to a whistleblower complaint about a July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The complaint said the call revealed Trump “pressuring a foreign country to investigate one of the President’s main domestic political rivals.”

According to the White House’s summary of the call, Trump asked Zelensky to work with Giuliani and U.S. Attorney General William Barr to investigate Biden, a front-runner in the 2020 Democratic presidential race, as well as Hunter, based on unfounded corruption allegations.