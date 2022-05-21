Jan. 6 Committee Reportedly Grills Rudy Giuliani For 9 Hours

Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump’s former personal attorney and key accomplice in a plot to overturn a legitimate presidential election, was questioned for nine hours Friday by the House committee investigating last year’s insurrection, sources told CNN.

Giuliani’s deposition scheduled for early this month was postponed after the committee denied Giuliani’s request to record the session.

No details of Giuliani’s questioning by the committee were immediately available — nor was any information about the focus of the questions. Neither Giuliani nor a representative of the committee could be reached for comment.

The committee subpoenaed Giuliani back in January and has been negotiating about his appearance ever since.

The committee alleges in the subpoena that Giuliani “actively promoted claims of election fraud on behalf of the former President and sought to convince state legislators to take steps to overturn the election results.”

It also states that Giuliani was in contact with Trump and members of Congress “regarding strategies for delaying or overturning the results of the 2020 election.”

Giuliani was deeply involved in several aspects of the battle to overturn the election results. He was reportedly the main architect of a brazen plot to replace legitimate electors with a series of fake electors committing their votes to Trump, even though he had been voted out by Americans in a democratic election.

Early on, Giuliani was already battling to strong-arm Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to launch an investigation into baseless claims against Joe Biden’s son Hunter in order to undermine Biden’s campaign.

Despite his avid pursuit of tossing out election results, Giuliani admitted in a deposition obtained by CNN that he didn’t “have time” to vet evidence for his outrageous claims of election fraud.