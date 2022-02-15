Right-Wing Crowdfunding Site For Protesting Truckers Is Frozen In Apparent Hack

The GiveSendGo website late Sunday featured images from the Disney film “Frozen II,” with Elsa singing “Show Yourself,” according to saved screenshots and videos.

“On behalf of sane people worldwide who wish to continue living in a democracy, I am now telling you that GiveSendGo itself is frozen,” said a message on the site addressed to “GoSendGo Grifters and Hatriots.”

It also listed what the hacker claimed were donors’ names, contribution amounts and email addresses.

A video on the GiveSendGo site captured by a Canadian Broadcasting Corp. reporter included scrolling text that denounced the crowdfunding site and the truckers’ “Freedom Convoy” as threats to democracy.