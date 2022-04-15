Shopping

I Bought The Tyler Glamorous Diva Wash Laundry Detergent Going Viral On TikTok

This fragrant laundry detergent has everyone on TikTok hooked, and it's available on Amazon.

Tyler Glamorous Wash in Diva from Amazon.
Tyler Glamorous Wash in Diva from Amazon.

On Real Tok, we test out the latest TikTok product trends to help you make slightly more informed late-night impulse internet buys. You’re welcome.

You don’t have to be a Monica Geller-style neat freak to end up on #laundrytok. As the name states, it’s a section of TikTok dedicated to clean clothes. And with over 1.3 billion views, it’s a popular one at that. A few scrolls, and you’ll start to see the breakout star of #laundrytok is an unlikely detergent made in the small city of Tyler, Texas.

Named “Glamorous Wash” and made by the Tyler Candle Company, it’s a transparent, phosphate-free laundry detergent that works for hand- and machine-washing, including high-efficiency machines. The soap comes in 12 scents, though the most popular on TikTok (and Amazon) is called Diva.

It’s pricer than your average Gain or Tide (you’re looking at $29.98 for a 32-ounce bottle), but the videos and reviews stress that a little goes a long way. You can use this detergent on its own to wash your clothes, but to make a bottle go farther, many say they use about a tablespoon per wash as a fragrance boost alongside their regular detergent.

To get in on this laundry discourse, I got a four-ounce bottle of the Diva wash. The scent was indeed strong — you could smell it from the bottle even with the cap closed — and it made even my dark, dingy basement smell better as it was washing my clothes. It’s a little floral and fruity, but not sugary or sticky sweet (i.e., you won’t smell like a teen girl who’s spray-happy with Victoria’s Secret Love Spell). It’s rounded out by amber and chocolate, making it a warm, soothing scent. I’d compare it to a cashmere- or amber-scented candle. It’s woody and inviting, not screaming “girly” or perfume-y.

I used the recommended amount for a load of clothes: three ounces, or about a third of a cup. It was almost the entire tiny container, but I wanted to see the wash in full action. I didn’t mix it with any other soap, and my clothes were super clean after. I used it on a load of dark cottons, including a well-worn sweatshirt that was getting a little ripe, and it made my clothes super soft and fragrant. As the reviews said, the smell lasted well into the next week, even though I was wearing my beloved sweatshirt more often than I’d like to admit.

I used the last little bit in the container as a smell booster on another load of laundry, along with a cup of my usual grocery store bottle of detergent. The smell was still super strong and long-lasting, and I felt like the laundry was perhaps cleaner than when I used just the Tyler wash. (What can I say, I’m a little skeptical of the nitty-gritty ability of scent-based cleaning items.)

For tough stains or just a more cost-effective, weekly laundry routine, I recommend using your normal laundry soap and adding a few tablespoons or cap fulls of the Glamorous Wash. I’m gearing up to get a bigger bottle to use as a scent booster. The price point makes it more of a luxury item, but as someone who puts off doing laundry as possible, the longevity of the scent makes it an appealing investment. Knowing that my well-worn clothes will smell like small-batch, hand-poured soy candles all week instead of unshaved armpit: Who can put a price on that?

The laundry soap with over 17,000 positive reviews
Ah, the fruity, floral classic, the Diva scent. It's a transparent soap that's made in the U.S. and not tested on animals. It's phosphate-free and can be used for hand-washing and in laundry machines, including high-efficiency ones.

It also comes in 11 other scents including Eucalyptus, Mango Tango and High Maintenance, a woody blend of patchouli, vanilla and musk.

This listing is for 32 ounces, though you can also get it in 4 ounces, 16 ounces, 64 ounces and 128 ounces (a gallon).
Get it from Amazon for $29.98.Find more scents and sizes on Amazon.

Promising reviews:

“Splurge, treat yourself. Is your laundry clean but has no smell, are you sick of the same smell, I cannot believe it took me this many years to find something so amazing. There’s nothing more pleasing then getting into a clean crisp set of bed sheets, now add this amazing smell. I first tried the sample of 3, they were all amazing. I’m sold. I will never go back to Tide Pods again.” — Amy W

“There was a nurse at Children’s hospital who came in on her shift to take care of my grandson for 21days. She always smelled so good! I asked her what was it…Tyler Glamourous wash - Diva. It is a smell that draws you to it creating a warm beautiful scent that last all day!” — Sherell L. Mina

“I LOVE this stuff. I want to let you know how I found out about this product. I work at a high school and had a young girl that needed her mother to bring in a pair of pants for her. The mother drops them off and I sat them on my desk while waiting for the student to come to get them. I kept smelling something amazing but could not figure out where it was coming from. I finally realized they must be coming from the pants so I picked them up and smelled them.. right as the student walked in!!! I looked like a complete creeper but didn’t care. That is when she told me that her mom uses this glamorous wash- and indeed it is glamorous!!!! I immediately logged into my Amazon account and purchased a bottle. I now wash every load with my Glamorous wash. I use one cap full per load. I could probably be a sales rep for this company for as much as I talk about it and make people smell my clothes. Now go buy it!!!!” — Sarah

“I am absolutely obsessed with this detergent! While it’s in the washing machine, it makes the whole first floor of our home smell amazing. That’s how concentrated it is! Not overpowering at all though. Because it is a little pricey compared to our regular detergent, I typically only use it on our sheets, comforters and throw blankets. Whatever I use it on, it makes the whole room smell amazing for days!” — Jordan Kempisty

“I heard about Diva from my sister and thought there was no way I would spend this much on laundry detergent. Then, I smelled her laundry one day and immediately ordered some for myself! This stuff smells AMAZING!! Since I started using Diva detergent, I receive compliments all the time on how good my clothes smell!! People are always asking for the name of it! Yes, it’s a little pricey but it’s very concentrated so a little goes a very long way! I use the normal amount of my regular detergent, then add 2 tablespoons of Diva on top of it and the Diva fragrance takes over! I use it every week, at least 2-3 times and I still have plenty left after over 2 months! Thanks Tyler Company!! You have a customer for life!!” — MariaLM

“After my hairdresser was finished washing my hair she got a fresh towel out of the closet and the 1st time she wrapped it around me I said to myself ooh that smells good but during my 2nd appointment, I actually remembered to ask her oh what detergent do you use cause your towel smells so good and she told me this product. so I bit the bullet and purchased this product and I used it on new sheets that I had bought for my new bed and along with a new blanket. Even after 2 weeks I can still smell the scent with myself and my boyfriend sleeping in the bed. I used about an 1/8 c. to wash the sheets and the new blanket so the price, I would say is worth it’s worth it. it feels like a luxurious experience to get into bed each night and pull my blanket up to my nose and still be able to smell the detergent. I will definitely be buying again.”— Liz

