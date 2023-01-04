Home & Living
MoviesNetflixstreamingpopularglass onion

The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Glass Onion'

An absurdist novel adaptation and a popular musical are also trending on the streaming service.

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” is currently the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

In this sequel to Rian Johnson’s 2019 hit “Knives Out,” Daniel Craig reprises his role as master detective Benoit Blanc as he takes on another murder case. Following its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, the Netflix film began a one-week theatrical release on Nov. 23, and it became available for streaming on Dec. 23.

The second most popular movie of the moment is “White Noise,” Noah Baumbach’s absurdist adaptation of the 1985 Don DeLillo novel. Adam Driver stars as a suburban college professor who has to evacuate with his family following an air contamination event.

"Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" on Netflix.
Netflix
"Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" on Netflix.

The only other original film from Netflix in the ranking is “Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical,” an adaptation of the 2011 West End musical that is itself an adaptation of Dahl’s 1988 novel “Matilda.” Critics have given the film mostly positive reviews and have praised the cast, which includes Emma Thompson, Alisha Weir, Lashana Lynch and Andrea Riseborough.

As for older movies on the list, Netflix users are also tuning in to watch “The Longest Yard” (2005), “No Escape” (2015), and “Trolls” (2016), among others.

Check out the full list of the top 10 movies. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

HuffPost

10. “The Longest Yard”

9. “The Bad Guys”

8. “No Escape”

7. “Sing 2”

6. “Bullet Train”

5. “The Invitation”

4. “Trolls”

3. “Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical” (Netflix)

2. “White Noise” (Netflix)

1. “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (Netflix)

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

MORE IN LIFE

Food & Drink

5 Ingredients Experts Say To Avoid In Store-Bought Salad Dressings

Wellness

iPhones Have A Built-In White Noise Feature That No One Knows About

Style & Beauty

TikTok’s Latest Beauty Trend Makes You Look Unwell, But People Love It Anyway

Wellness

Here’s The Difference Between A Heart Attack And Cardiac Arrest

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Wellness

What Not To Say To Someone Doing Dry January

Food & Drink

‘It’s Never Been A Better Time To Be Someone Who Doesn’t Drink’

Shopping

7 Affordable Sectional Sofas That You Can Buy On Amazon

Shopping

According to Reviews, These iPhone Cases Are Pretty Indestructible

Shopping

Just 39 Really Useful Products For Every Day

Shopping

Meet The Affordable Sex Toys That You Can Get at Amazon and Target

Shopping

33 Work-From-Home Products Reviewers Are Obsessed With

Shopping

31 Useful Products Travel Lovers Will Definitely Want To Bring From Now On

Shopping

Before You Start Hibernating In Your Home This Winter, Here Are 39 Products To Help Give It A Deep Clean

Shopping

The Best Printers for Under $300, According To Small Business Owners

Shopping

31 Things That’ll Keep Your Kid Occupied On The Weekends

Shopping

32 Things Reviewers Say Are “The Best Thing Since Sliced Bread"

Food & Drink

The 22 Most Popular Instagram Recipes Of 2022

Shopping

27 Items That’ll Keep You Warm When The Weather Is Crisp As Heck Outside

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Year

Shopping

39 TikTok Products That Are About To Become The Light Of Your Life

Shopping

These Pajamas From Target Are So Cozy You'll Never Leave The House

Shopping

14 Of The Best Fleece-Lined Leggings To Keep Your Legs Toasty Warm

Food & Drink

The Unnecessary Step Chefs Say You Can Skip In The Kitchen

Wellness

11 New Year's Resolutions That Can Actually Improve Your Health

Shopping

How To Take Great Family Photos On An iPhone, According To Photographers

Shopping

According To My Mechanic, These Are The Emergency Items That Should Be In Everyone’s Car This Winter

Shopping

34 Deeply Helpful Products You Probably Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Relationships

50 Hilarious Marriage Tweets That Totally Nailed It This Year

Food & Drink

The Best Store-Bought Mac And Cheese, According To Nutritionists And Picky Eaters

Food & Drink

Twitter Users Not Happy After Learning The Plural Form Of Cheez-It

Shopping

The Best Wireless Earbuds And Headphones For Working Out, According To Fitness Enthusiasts

Wellness

The Term 'Geriatric Pregnancy' Isn't Just Offensive, It's Also B.S.

Shopping

The Zappos After-Christmas Shoe Sale Is Not To Be Missed

Style & Beauty

The 10 Worst Fashion Trends Of 2022 Can Go Straight In The Trash

Shopping

44 TikTok Products That Are Worth The Hype And On Sale This Black Friday

Shopping

39 Gifts To Buy On Amazon This Black Friday

Shopping

The Best Small Business Sales To Shop This Weekend

Shopping

Get Your Holiday Shopping Done Early With The Best Gifts On Sale During Black Friday

Shopping

All The Best Black Friday Fitness Deals On Apparel, Machines, and Tech