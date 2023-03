I’ve had a relationship with eyeglasses since elementary school, and while I’m grateful that they allow me to have better vision, they have not always been the most amicable partner.

Fellow spectacle-wearers might also know what it’s like to have frames constantly slide down the bridge of your nose, tug at the back of your ears or sit awkwardly on your face when you lay on your side to watch a movie.

If this sounds familiar, feast your eyes on this lineup of nifty gadgets and products specifically designed to make wearing glasses easier and more comfortable.

Find a no-slip wax for nose pads that’s suitable even for people with oily skin, a highly rated repair kit and a game-changing pair of over-the-ear headphones that won’t put pressure on your frames.

