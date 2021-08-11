Darren Criss Dishes On The 'Worst' Cover He Ever Did On 'Glee': 'It Was So Weird'

Darren Criss is speaking his truth about which “Glee” song he considers the worst.

The 34-year-old actor, who starred as Warbler-turned-New Directions-er Blaine Anderson on Seasons 2 through 6 of the hit Fox series, sat down with the podcast “LadyGang” this week and dished on his choice for “worst cover ever performed on ‘Glee.’”

“Oof, that’s too hard; there’s too many versions of songs,” Criss said before clarifying that he didn’t mean they were all bad, but that “there’s too many options to choose from.”