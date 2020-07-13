'Glee' Stars Amber Riley, Kevin McHale Tell Fans To 'Respect' Naya Rivera, Her Family

Former stars of “Glee” are speaking out on social media and pleading with fans for “respect” in response to the ongoing search for Naya Rivera, who went missing last week and is feared to have drowned.

Rivera, 33, had been boating with her 4-year-old son on Lake Piru in California last week when her son was discovered on the boat alone; he reportedly told investigators that his mother never returned to the boat and her life jacket was found alongside him.

In response to a massive effort to recover Rivera, people on social media have been bullying the actor’s former co-stars of the Fox show about saying something publicly in regards to the situation.

Amber Riley tweeted on Sunday night, defending her prior silence on the matter: “Show some respect. All our energy is going toward helping find Naya and praying for her safe return and for her family.”

She added that “no one owes anyone online a performance of grief” and that the situation is “very real and devastating.”

“Focus on Naya and her family. Not us. We don’t matter right now,” she said.

Kevin McHale later quote-tweeted Riley’s message, adding that he “cannot begin to understand what Naya’s family must be feeling.”

“I know the rest of us are completely shattered, but not without hope. Please respect her family & their privacy in this moment. Please refrain from judging those who don’t show their pain on social media. ♥️,” he wrote.