This 'Glee' Reunion Rap Battle Is Better Than The Show's Last Few Seasons

Have your slushies and most cutting Sue Sylvester one-liners at the ready, because it’s about to be a “Glee” rap battle.

Granted, rapping and Fox’s hit musical comedy don’t exactly have the best track record (yes, we’re talking about you, Mr. Schuester), but some former Gleeks are here to prove all of us wrong with an appearance on Wednesday night’s episode of “Drop the Mic.”

“Glee” alums Amber Riley, Harry Shum Jr. and Becca Tobin faced off against Kevin McHale, Heather Morris and Jenna Ushkowitz for an unexpectedly brutal war of the words with burns so deep, they might require medical attention.

“You performed with Beyoncé, the biggest star in the world. If she saw you here tonight, she’d be like, ‘Who’s that girl?’” Riley rapped at Morris, who was once a backup dancer for the singer.

Some of the most memorable disses include digs at the show’s drop-off in quality, poking fun at the infamous “Gangnam Style” cover, describing someone’s blood type as mayonnaise and joking about McHale buffing up post-“Glee.”

We won’t spoil which group comes out on top, but let’s be honest: It’s not a real battle until Naya Rivera faces off against Lea Michele.