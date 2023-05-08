What's Hot

Jameela Jamil Explains Why She 'Pulled Out’ Of ‘You’ Season 4 Audition

34 Things You Need To See If You’re Not On The Product Side Of TikTok (Yet)

Personal Trainers Share The 1 Exercise They Never Do

The Best Camping Equipment, According To An Experienced Camper

Interior Designers Say These Under-$100 Home Goods Can Transform Your Space

Last-Minute Mother's Day Gifts To Trick Her Into Thinking You Planned Ahead

The Best Lightweight Luggage You Can Get On Amazon, According To Reviews

'Star Wars' Has Always Fat-Shamed — But Things Finally Seem To Be Changing

16 Pieces That Real People Say Always Get Them Compliments

Synthetic Diamonds Are Wildly Cheaper Than Natural Ones. So What's The Catch?

Trump Fails To Make Deadline To Testify In Rape Trial

George Stephanopoulos' Unfiltered Reaction To New Trump-Biden Poll Says It All

SportsBaseball racial sluroakland a's

Oakland A's Announcer Glen Kuiper Says Racial Slur On Air And Punishment Comes Down

The broadcaster apologized for saying something that "didn’t come out quite the way I wanted it to."
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Oakland A’s announcer Glen Kuiper was suspended indefinitely on Saturday for a racial slur during a baseball broadcast earlier in the weekend. (Watch the video below.)

Kuiper was gushing about his visit with analyst Dallas Braden to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City before the A’s played against the Kansas City Royals. But he called it the “Nigger League Museum” instead.

NBC Sports California, which broadcasts the A’s games, announced that Kuiper would be off the air until further notice while the incident is reviewed.

Kuiper apologized during Friday’s broadcast, saying “A little earlier in the show, I said something, didn’t come out quite the way I wanted it to. I just wanted to apologize if it sounded different than I meant it to be said.”

On Saturday he offered another statement of contrition: “I could not be more sorry and horrified what what I said.”

The A’s called Kuiper’s language “unacceptable.” The museum’s president, Bob Kendrick, called for forgiveness for Kuiper.

Kuiper is in his 20th season as the Athletics’ lead voice, per CNN.

Go To Homepage
Ron Dicker - General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community