Arizona City Changes Name In Honor Of Taylor Swift

The city of Glendale, Arizona, is changing its name in honor of Taylor Swift ahead of her impending arrival.

The sudden rebrand as “Swift City” will coincide with the superstar’s sold-out performances kicking off her Eras Tour on Friday and Saturday, according to AZ Central. The change, which is temporary and purely symbolic, was announced by the mayor of the 248,000-population city at a news conference on Monday.

Advertisement

Mayor Jerry P. Weiers, on behalf of the city council, proclaimed that on Friday and Saturday, “the city of Glendale will be renamed Swift City,” he said before making cheeky nods to Swift’s lyrics.

“And all Swifties are encouraged to share their smiles ‘that could light up this whole town’ on all social media platforms because ‘the best people in life are free,’” continued Weiers, in references to “You Belong With Me” and “New Romantics.”

Swift will perform back-to-back shows at Glendale’s State Farm Arena before heading to Las Vegas, the next stop on her tour. Her website says every Eras Tour location includes multiple shows.

Swift is performing back-to-back shows in "Swift City" on Friday and Saturday. VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Advertisement

Glendale officials told Arizona’s ABC-15 that an estimated 70,000 people are expected at each show.

“A lot of bars and restaurants in our area will be offering Taylor Swift-themed menu items,” Jessica Mensch, a fan who works for the city, told the outlet. “It’s not just a party in the stadium — it’s a party throughout our entire sports and entertainment district.”

Glendale reportedly worked on the name change with the State Farm Arena and Swift’s representatives, who gave permission to use her name and likeness.

For the mayor, the Swift City declaration catapults Glendale into a top entertainment district.

“I couldn’t be more proud to be the mayor of the city that’s done such an incredible job,” he gushed.