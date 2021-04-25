Glenn Close Doin' Da Butt Wins The Night

Actor Glenn Close didn’t win an Oscar for her performance in “Hillbilly Elegy,” but she won over a few hearts with her knowledge of dance single “Da Butt.”
In a skit toward the end of the night, comedian Lil Rel Howery asked a few audience members about whether certain songs had history at the Oscars. DJ Questlove played tracks from Prince and Donna Summer, and Andra Day and Daniel Kaluuya gave some colorful responses.
But then Questlove played 1988’s “Da Butt” by go-go band Experience Unlimited. The song was featured on Spike Lee’s second feature film “School Daze,” a musical set at a fictional historically Black university.
And then in perhaps the best — presumably scripted — moment of the show, Close schooled the audience.
“That’s ’Da Butt.’ It was a classic song by the great Washington, D.C., go-go band EU. Shout outs to Sugar Bear and the Backyard Band and the whole DMV,” she said. “My friends at the Oscars missed it, and it wasn’t nominated so it couldn’t have won, which I think is just an effin’ tragedy.”
What followed was a true win for us all. Close showed us her moves and livened up the entire room.
Sure, we can probably thank the show’s writers for that moment. But we still loved it.