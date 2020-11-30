“I honestly feel that to be nominated by your peers is about as good as it gets,” she said. “And then, I’ve never understood how you could honestly compare performances, you know?”

Her comments then took a dissy turn.

“I remember the year Gwyneth Paltrow won over that incredible actress who was in ‘Central Station’ and I thought, ‘What?’ It doesn’t make sense.”

“So, I think who wins has a lot of things to do with how things have been, you know, whether it has traction or whatever,” Close continued. “Publicity, how much money did they have to put it out in front of everybody’s sight. I have to be philosophical about it.” (See the full interview below.)