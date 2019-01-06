Glenn Close Beats Lady Gaga For Best Actress Golden Globe In Surprise Upset

Maybe it’s time to let dreams of Lady Gaga sweeping awards season die ...

Glenn Close bested the “A Star Is Born” actress, who was expected to walk away with multiple trophies, at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night for her performance in “The Wife.”

A clearly flabbergasted Close was immediately brought to tears when presenters announced her name for the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama.

Speaking of the impact of her role, an underappreciated-and-then-some wife of a Nobel Prize winner, Close said she learned that women “have to find personal fulfillment.”

“Women, we’re nurturers ― we have our children, we have our husbands ... but we have to find personal fulfillment,” she said onstage. “We have to follow our dreams. We have to say, ‘I can do that and I should be allowed to do that.’”

Glenn Close: "I can do that. And I should be *allowed* to do that." #GoldenGlobes #TheWife pic.twitter.com/JXQvbXkSkZ — BuzzFeed Arts & Entertainment (@BuzzFeedEnt) January 7, 2019

Her remarks elicited a standing ovation from the star-studded crowd, including Lady Gaga, who rose to her feet to celebrate the actress.

The award is Close’s 15th nomination and third win over the course of her 45-year career on screen. The big win paves the path for Close to be a likely contender come Oscars season. While she has been nominated six times, she’s yet to walk away with an Academy Award.

The award proved to be polarizing for social media users, especially fans of the pop star, who picked up a trophy for Best Original Song earlier in the evening.

Glenn Close’s speech was electrifying. Being examined by a team of doctors right now for brain damage for holding my breath for the entire speech. That might be game-set-match for the Oscar. And it’s about goddamn time! — Chris Schleicher (@cschleichsrun) January 7, 2019

a star is born losing all the awards and mark ronson hijacking gaga’s moment...#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/I0A6ZjpE0P — cesar (@itscesaryo) January 7, 2019

gays angry at glenn close for taking gaga's globe should have some respect for trailblazing strong older women!!! ty for coming to my ted talk!!! — David Mack (@davidmackau) January 7, 2019

Glenn Close deserves the award. Glenn Close gave the speech of the night. Everyone is happy for Glenn Close, including Lady Gaga who shared a gracious moment with her before she took the stage.



The nicest moment of the night, IMO. — Kevin Fallon (@kpfallon) January 7, 2019

I WAITED 4 HOURS FOR LADY GAGA NOT TO WIN BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA?!?! #GoldenGIobes pic.twitter.com/w92IHCNIG9 — Sarah Litvin (@LaSarah2013) January 7, 2019