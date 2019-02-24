Glenn Close Dresses Like The Oscar She's Probably Going To Win

Glenn Close is the frontrunner in the Best Actress Oscars race, so it only makes sense that she’d dress up like an actual award.

The actress arrived at the 91st annual Academy Awards on Sunday in a glittering gold Carolina Herrera gown complete with a floor-length cape and complementing clutch.

Close revealed on the red carpet that the dress was adorned with 4 million beads and weighed 42 pounds.

Rick Rowell via Getty Images

Rick Rowell via Getty Images

Close is nominated for her performance in “The Wife” and is expected to end her reign as the most nominated living actor to have never won an Oscar.

The 71-year-old has been nominated seven times at the Oscars over her decades-long career, but gained steam over the past awards season, picking up trophies at the Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Fans watching along on social media were naturally shook by the head-turning look.

My name is Glenn Close, Queen of Queens;

Look on my Works, ye Mighty, and despair! pic.twitter.com/97JJBoh2PT — Chris Schleicher (@cschleichsrun) February 24, 2019

Who needs an Oscar when you ARE the Oscar! Glenn Close has arrived to collect her trophy. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/5J4UPNujL8 — Tre'vell Anderson (@TrevellAnderson) February 24, 2019

Glenn Close is here. No Pippi, alas pic.twitter.com/VgO4T4zfoo — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) February 24, 2019