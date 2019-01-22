Glenn Close Wants To Debunk Myth That 'You Lose Your Sexuality As You Get Older’

Glenn Close is a newly minted seven-time ― yes, count ’em ― Oscar nominee and a 71-year-old industry legend who has never felt sexier, thank you very much.

Barring any Lady Gaga-sized surprises at the ceremony, the actress is expected to finally take home an Academy Award next month for her work in “The Wife.” Close plays the unappreciated spouse of a Nobel Prize winner in the film, which begins with a sex scene ― something of a rarity for a film featuring an actress decades into her career.

Close, for the record, has never felt as “free and as creative” as she does in this stage of her life and is pushing back against the notion that getting older means letting go of one’s sexuality.

“It’s one of the great myths that you lose your sexuality as you get older,” Close remarked in an interview with The Guardian published on Monday.

“I feel as free and as creative, as sexual and as eager, as I ever have. And it’s ironic because I’m thinking: ‘How much time do I have left now?’” she continued. “There are so many things I’m interested in doing. It’s one of those ironies, I suppose, that we sometimes start feeling comfortable in our own skin only late in our lives, but hopefully with enough time to benefit from it.”

Close, who became a household name thanks to the blockbuster erotic thriller “Fatal Attraction,” explained that when it came time to shoot the sex scene with co-star Jonathan Pryce, both of the veteran performers dove right in.

“We arrived on set in our jammies,” she told the outlet. “We were both thinking the same thing: ‘We’re pros, we’ve been doing this a long time. Let’s just get down to it.’”

Close is by all accounts single, having split from her third husband, David Evans Shaw, in August 2015.

Reacting to the news of her Oscar nomination, Close revealed that she was asleep when the nominations were announced and had turned off her phone.

“It really does feel different,” she told “Today” about the nod. “I’m thrilled to be in this time in my life and this time in my career, to be invited into this incredibly special room. It feels amazing.”