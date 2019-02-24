Glenn Close's Dog Steals The Show At The Independent Spirit Awards

It’s not easy to steal the spotlight when your scene partner is Glenn Close, but her dog, Pip, managed to do just that on Saturday night.

The Oscar-nominated actress brought Pip – whose full name is Sir Pippin Of Beanfield, according to social media – as her “date” to the Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California.

And while many Hollywood newcomers are understandably nervous on red carpets, Pip looked right at home while photographers snapped away.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Werk it, Pip!

Seriously, what a great dog. And let’s also take a minute to appreciate Glenn’s amazing, metallic suit.

George Pimentel via Getty Images Can Pip come to every awards show please?

Pip stayed by Glenn’s side when the awards kicked off and it seems he might be a good luck charm too, as the star was triumphant in the Best Actress category, being recognised for her role in The Wife.

And where was Pip as Glenn gave her acceptance speech? Right by her side on stage, obviously.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP We can't deal with this

Get someone who looks at you as adoringly as Glenn Close’s dog when she accepts an award!!! pic.twitter.com/7LKbqmjMst — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) February 24, 2019

He did get little bored at one point though and decided to show off some top-notch rolling skills, much to the delight of attendees.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP This is too much 😍

Following his scene-stealing appearance on stage, host for the day Aubrey Plaza joked: “Pippy the dog just scored a three picture deal at Amazon.”

Pip is no stranger to the spotlight and even has his own Instagram account with over 5,000 followers.

Glenn’s Independent Spirit Awards win came on the eve of the Oscars, where she is also nominated for Best Actress.

With seven nominations to her name, Glenn is the most-nominated actor to never receive an Academy Award but that could all be about to change.

She’s up against stars including Olivia Colman (The Favourite) and Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born) at this evening’s ceremony.