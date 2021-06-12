A former federal prosecutor has called for the criminal prosecution of Donald Trump, saying he was “an unabated crime wave as president.”

On Friday’s episode of MSNBC’s “Last Word,” Glenn Kirschner warned of a future “run away criminal president” if Trump was not held accountable for some of the “many” offenses he committed while in office.

Kirschner, a former prosecutor in the District of Columbia’s U.S. attorney’s office for 24 years who now works as an MSNBC legal analyst, listed some of Trump’s misdeeds — referencing his impeachment in the Ukraine scandal and his administration’s obstruction of congressional proceedings.

“There are so many other offenses. There are countless, avoidable COVID deaths that I think could be pursued by the states. Then, of course, there is inciting the insurrection. We saw it with our own eyes,” noted Kirschner.

“If he is not held accountable, if we don’t prosecute him then what we are doing is we are encouraging tomorrow’s version of Donald Trump,” he added. “We have to prosecute today’s version of Donald Trump to send the message that we will not tolerate a run away, criminal president.”

