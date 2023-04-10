Ex-Prosecutor Argues Jim Jordan 'Should Be Locked Up' Over His Words To Bragg

Glenn Kirschner, a former U.S. Army prosecutor and legal analyst for MSNBC, contended that Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) broke a New York State law following the House Judiciary Committee chair’s attempts to probe Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg for his indictment of Donald Trump.

Jordan, who chairs the House Judiciary Committee, on Thursday subpoenaed Mark Pomerantz, an ex-New York prosecutor who previously worked on the Manhattan D.A. office’s Trump case.

Jordan, in his letter to Pomerantz, described that Congress “has a specific and manifestly important interest in preventing politically motivated prosecutions” of Trump including one from Bragg.

“Boy, does that make a mockery of the Judiciary Committee and of Congress and of the rule of law,” Kirschner said.

Kirschner later pointed to a portion of Bragg’s response to the Pomerantz subpoena where the Manhattan D.A. called out efforts “to undermine an active investigation and ongoing New York criminal case.”

Kirschner said Jordan violated a New York State law that finds someone guilty of “obstructing governmental administration in the second degree [if they intentionally prevent or attempt to prevent] a public servant from performing an official function by means of intimidations, physical force or interference.”

“That is precisely what jim jordan has done and is doing... so the only question, friends, is what is DA Bragg prepared to do about it,” said Kirschner, who claimed Jordan also violated the 10th Amendment.