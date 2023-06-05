Ex-Prosecutor Explains Why 'We Should Be On Indictment Watch’ Over Trump Documents Case

Former prosecutor Glenn Kirschner on Sunday predicted what could soon be coming down the pike for Donald Trump in the federal investigation into his alleged mishandling of classified documents following his departure from the White House.

“We should be on indictment watch,” Kirschner told MSNBC’s Jen Psaki, a former Biden White House press secretary.

On Sunday, NBC News reported the grand jury in the Justice Department probe into the former president is expected to meet again this week, around a month after the last witness went before the jury.

“What I’m seeing is prosecutorial practice 101,” said Kirschner. He explained how prosecutors in large-scale investigations will present all the evidence to the grand jury and “once we’re done, or we think we’re done” take “a step back and we basically send the grand jurors home.”

A “soup to nuts” written account of the evidence will lead to a prosecutorial decision of what, if anything, to charge with, before, in this case, special counsel Jack Smith presents his recommendations to Attorney General Merrick Garland.

If Garland approves and recommends indictments, the grand jury will be asked to vote. That time might be near, said Kirschner, who added that a possible summer 2024 trial for Trump, so close to the election, was the “stuff of nightmares.”

Trump also faces trial next year in the Stormy Daniels hush money payment trial.

He remains under criminal investigation for trying to overturn his 2020 election defeat in Georgia.