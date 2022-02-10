Ex-Prosecutor Names Federal Law That Could Block Trump From White House Return

A former federal prosecutor said Donald Trump may have broken a law that could end any chance of him returning to office.

Glenn Kirschner, who spent 24 years as a prosecutor in the District of Columbia’s U.S. attorney’s office, told MSNBC’s Joy Reid that Trump may have put himself into a “danger zone” by taking crates of White House documents to his Florida home and reportedly tearing, shredding and destroying others.

It’s not because of the Presidential Records Act, which Kirschner called “largely toothless,” but rather a closely related law that does have some fangs: 18 U.S. Code § 2071, which prohibits concealing, removing or mutilating official records.

“Not only is that a 3-year federal felony, but importantly anybody who is convicted under that statute is prohibited from holding federal office,” he said.