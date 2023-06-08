Ex-Prosecutor Gives 2 Reasons Trump’s Criminal ‘Target’ Status Is Really Bad News

A former federal prosecutor said news that Donald Trump is that target of a criminal investigation means two very specific things.

And neither of them are good news for the former president, who was reportedly told he’s the target of the probe into his handling of classified documents.

Advertisement

Target is a “term of art” used by the Justice Department, Glenn Kirschner, who was a prosecutor in the U.S. attorney’s office for the District of Columbia, said on MSNBC on Wednesday night.

“It’s a two-part test,” he explained:

“One, a target is a person for whom prosecutors have substantial evidence linking them to the commission of a crime. And part two, it’s somebody that the prosecutors view as a, quote, putative defendant. In other words, it’s somebody that the prosectors intend to indict.”

“The fact that Trump fulfills both prongs of the target test is a pretty sure sign that we’re about to see Donald Trump indicted,” he added.

See more from MSNBC below:

.@GlennKirschner2 on Trump being told he is a target of classified docs probe: "The fact that Trump fulfills both prongs of the target test is a pretty sure sign that we're about to see Donald Trump indicted." pic.twitter.com/nt6665ETBS — 11th Hour (@11thHour) June 8, 2023