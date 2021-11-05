Glenn Youngkin's 17-Year-Old Son Tried To Vote In Virginia Election: Officials

The 17-year-old son of Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin (R) tried unsuccessfully to vote in Tuesday’s gubernatorial election, but officials say he didn’t break any election laws, The Washington Post reported Friday.

Youngkin’s son, who hasn’t been identified because he’s a minor, reportedly tried to vote twice at Great Falls Library in Fairfax County, Virginia.

Jennifer Chanty, a Democratic precinct captain, told the Post she turned him away after checking his ID, but that he returned 20 minutes later and claimed a friend the same age had been able to vote. Virginia doesn’t allow 17-year-olds to vote, but they can register in advance if they turn 18 by Election Day.

Local election officials told the newspaper that the teen didn’t cast a ballot and doesn’t appear to have broken any laws.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the governor-elect’s campaign said the younger Youngkin “honestly misunderstood Virginia election law and simply asked polling officials if he was eligible to vote; when informed he was not, he went to school.”

Since former President Donald Trump blamed his 2020 election loss on unfounded claims of election fraud, Republicans have tried to call into question national election security. It’s become an issue for the GOP up and down the ballot, with a majority of Republicans believing Trump actually won the election.