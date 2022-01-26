Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s (R) tipline to report what he describes as “divisive practices” in schools — such as the teaching of critical race theory ― has been hit with fake complaints.

Qasim Rashid, a Virginia-based lawyer and former Democratic congressional candidate, tweeted some of the taunting messages that people claim to have sent to a dedicated email address after he sarcastically told followers not to “make a mockery of this.”

GOP VA Governor just set up a tip line to report schools & teachers who teach about racism.



Email: helpeducation@governor.virginia.gov



Whatever you do, don't make a mockery of this with fake tips. That would be a terrible thing to do. RT so everyone knows NOT to send fake tips. — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@QasimRashid) January 25, 2022

“Albus Dumbeldor was teaching that full blooded wizards discriminated against mudbloods!” read a “Harry Potter”-themed email reportedly sent to the tipline.

“Mrs. Krabappel and Principal Skinner were in the closet making babies and I saw one of the babies and the baby looked at me!” said another message, referencing “The Simpsons.”

You guys. I explicitly said to NOT send fake racism tips to helpeducation@governor.virginia.gov and in response you all send this, pictured below.🤔



So I repeat—do not use the below as a guide on how to send fake racism tips directly to the VA GOP Governor’s Office. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/kSliAwHsbO — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@QasimRashid) January 25, 2022

It’s not the first time pranksters have overwhelmed a GOP reporting site, with similar action being taken against a Texas system to snitch on people who help others get abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

Singer-songwriter John Legend, meanwhile, urged Black parents to flood the Virginia line “with complaints about our history being silenced.”

