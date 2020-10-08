Gloria Steinem Savagely Warns Amy Coney Barrett About Women's Rights

Feminist icon Gloria Steinem had some choice words for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett on Wednesday’s “The Late Late Show.” (Watch the interview below.)

The conservative nominee, whose confirmation is being pushed by Republicans right before the presidential election, “could set women’s rights back,” host James Corden noted.

Since Barrett’s nomination by President Donald Trump last month, experts have feared that she will seek to undermine reproductive rights and help the court strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision on abortion.

Steinem, whose activism spans decades, wouldn’t have it. When Corden asked her what she would say to Barrett if she had the chance, Steinem said, “If you rule against the majority will of women and men, especially women, we just won’t pay attention to you.”

“The ruling party at the time has put Clarence Thomas on the bench who did not represent the majority of African Americans at the time,” she continued. “And now it’s trying to put a woman on the bench who is opposed to most things women want.”

She then paraphrased a famous Martin Luther King Jr. quote, saying, “If the law is unjust, you have a duty not to obey the law.”

Fast forward to 2:30 for that part of the conversation: