Gloria Steinem Says The Only Man She'll Endorse For President Is Bill De Blasio

Eric Fougere - Corbis via Getty Images Gloria Steinem said her top four picks for the 2020 presidential election include New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and three women.

Iconic feminist Gloria Steinem said “the only male human being” she’d vote for in the 2020 presidential election is New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D).

“Mayor de Blasio is among my top four choices for president and the only male human being who is on that list,” Steinem said at a Tuesday news conference, according to local New York City outlet Patch.

The activist did not clarify who her three female choices for president are, although she has a long list to choose from. Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) and author Marianne Williamson are all vying for the Democratic presidential nomination.

De Blasio announced that he was running for president earlier this month, joining more than 20 other Democrats who are also running for president. The two-term NYC mayor told ABC’s “Good Morning America” that his campaign will “put working people first.”

“I say it very bluntly, there is plenty of money in this world, and there’s plenty of money in this country, it’s just in the wrong hands,” de Blasio said. “All Americans deserve that kind of opportunity to live a better life.”

De Blasio is doing poorly in polls. He has the lowest favorability score in the Democratic field, according to a recent Quinnipiac University poll.