The dewy skincare experts at Glossier just expanded the shade range of their makeup products to include more options for more diverse skin shades, and we are here for it.

Glossier’s complexion line consists of their Perfecting Skin Tint, Stretch Concealer, and Wowder, all created to enhance your natural beauty with breathable, flexible coverage that gives you that Glossier-dewy finish, without hiding your beautiful skin.

The site now offers a shade finder tool to help you navigate through the groupings of light, medium, deep and rich ranges and determine which of the new G1 to G12 shades is right for your skin color. That means if you’re a long-time Glossier user, your favorite shade now has a new name, too.

The Perfecting Skin Tint is a lightweight and breathable alternative to foundation that smooths skin and evens out skin tone with a natural finish. It was previously only available in five shades —now there are 12 shades to choose from.

Glossier’s coveted Stretch Concealer has over 1,000 reviews that rave about it can hide dark circles with just a few pats. It’s buildable, so you can cover blemishes, too, without sacrificing your dewy complexion for a caked-up look that settles into creases. Like the skin tint, this product now boasts 12 shades.

Last, but (probably) not least is Wowder, a finishing and setting powder that promises to minimize pores and mattify skin for a soft finish. Glossier added two shades to the lineup, so there are now five powders to choose from.

While other beauty brands have *finally* started offering as many as 40 shades of foundation to keep up with the long overdue standard for shade inclusivity, now Glossier, too, can genuinely say they live by their motto “Skin first, makeup second.”