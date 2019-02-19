The internet goes wild whenever Glossier drops a new product. Whether it’s something as amazing as a more inclusive shade range or something as basic as cotton rounds (yep, you read that right), the Glossier groupies will go nuts for a new product.
The Glossier fans are back at it now, thanks to the fact that the company just announced Milky Oil, a combination of micellar water and oil that gently melts away long-lasting or waterproof makeup. Formulated with comfrey root extract and pro-vitamin B5, it conditions and soothes skin without feeling greasy.
The $12 Milky Oil is meant to be used alongside Glossier’s cult-favorite Milky Jelly cleanser for a thorough double cleanse, and #GlossierTwitter is here for it.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.