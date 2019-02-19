Glossier

The internet goes wild whenever Glossier drops a new product. Whether it’s something as amazing as a more inclusive shade range or something as basic as cotton rounds (yep, you read that right), the Glossier groupies will go nuts for a new product.

The Glossier fans are back at it now, thanks to the fact that the company just announced Milky Oil, a combination of micellar water and oil that gently melts away long-lasting or waterproof makeup. Formulated with comfrey root extract and pro-vitamin B5, it conditions and soothes skin without feeling greasy.

The ‘contact lens friendly’ claim is enough to pique my interest on the new milky oil cleanser by @glossier — Alicix Amandx (@alcmnd) February 19, 2019

@glossier needs to calm it with the releases, my bank account can't handle it #milkyoil — brianne ❄️ (@briannecail) February 19, 2019

Gasp! @glossier just launched a makeup remover called Milky Oil and now I need it. #beautyblogger pic.twitter.com/vX8p87qC2e — Kaysey Davis (@afashionistablg) February 19, 2019