Skin care obsessives like to incorporate a mask into their routine every so often, and there’s one that seems more popular than many others.

A Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask is sold every three minutes, according to the brand. This mask in one of the stand-out products from 2-year-old K-beauty brand Glow Recipe. The mask is so popular that it has sold out seven times between Sephora and Glow Recipe’s site, and it has generated a waitlist of more than 8,000 people. It has more than 1,000 reviews and 170,000 “loves” at Sephora, with people raving about how it shrink pores and gives instant results.

If you’re interested in discovering what all the hype is about, Glow Recipe is currently giving away a free mystery bundle of K-beauty curations (a $58 value) with every purchase of the Watermelon Sleeping Maks on its site. The deal is good through Sunday, May 19.

But what makes this mask so magical that literally thousands of people are lining up to get their hands on a $45 jar? It has to do with the blend of AHAs, watermelon extract, hyaluronic acid, antioxidants and peony root that work to hydrate skin overnight. It can be used two to three times a week, and either rinsed off after 10 minutes or left on overnight for more intense results.

The Watermelon Sleeping Mask is unique in that it simultaneously exfoliates and hydrates skin, which brand founders and CEOs Christine Chang and Sarah Lee say is the secret to great skin.

“We are huge proponents of chemical exfoliants over physical ones to minimize any rubbing, pulling or friction on the skin,” Chang told HuffPost. “Our Watermelon Sleeping Mask was a huge success as it had an unexpected pairing — AHAs to gently exfoliate to resurface the skin, combined with watermelon extract and hyaluronic acid to hydrate and nourish skin at the same time.”

Watermelon might seem like an unusual ingredient for the beauty world, but it’s become a staple for the Glow Recipe brand because of its anti-inflammatory properties and essential vitamins.

“In Korea, our grandmothers used to rub watermelon rind on our skin in the summer to soothe and cool heat rash and irritation,” Lee said. “We never really saw watermelon front and center and really shine as a skin-saver.

The AHAs in the mask work to slough away dead skin cells, while hyaluronic acid, antioxidants and watermelon extract plump and brighten skin.

FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.