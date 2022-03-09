For those of us with celiac disease or non-celiac gluten sensitivity, paying extra attention to the ingredients of what we eat is incredibly important, and in some cases mandatory to prevent health complications. But while these conditions add a few extra steps to choosing what we eat on a daily basis, they also affect how we cook — or bake.

Most desserts, like pastries, pies, cakes and cookies, contain ingredients that have gluten in them. And if you’re an avid baker or just enjoy satisfying your sweet tooth, being unable to digest gluten can be discouraging. Common baking ingredients like barley, malt, wheat, semolina and rye all contain gluten. But luckily, there are alternative gluten-free ingredients you can use as swap-ins instead. The only trouble is that they’re not always easy to find at your local grocery store.

Advertisement

Below, we rounded up 11 gluten-free baking ingredients you’ll want to always keep stocked in your pantry, including buckwheat flour, gluten-free sprinkles and even gluten-free graham crackers for your next pie crust. Order them now and you’ll be ready next time you’re struck with the urge to bake.