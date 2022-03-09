Shopping

11 Gluten-Free Baking Ingredients You Can Buy Online

Keep these pantry staples stocked in your kitchen to help with all your dessert-making needs.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

<a href="https://www.amazon.com/King-Arthur-Flour-Measure-Gluten/dp/B01JJ9H1Q8?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=62277c05e4b0a7d5b8bbe944,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="King Arthur gluten-free Measure For Measure flour" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62277c05e4b0a7d5b8bbe944" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/King-Arthur-Flour-Measure-Gluten/dp/B01JJ9H1Q8?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=62277c05e4b0a7d5b8bbe944,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">King Arthur gluten-free Measure For Measure flour</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Chefs-Select-Decorative-Sprinkles-Certified/dp/B0164DFK6A/?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=62277c05e4b0a7d5b8bbe944,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Chef&#x27;s Select gluten-free sprinkles" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62277c05e4b0a7d5b8bbe944" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Chefs-Select-Decorative-Sprinkles-Certified/dp/B0164DFK6A/?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=62277c05e4b0a7d5b8bbe944,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Chef's Select gluten-free sprinkles</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Judees-Dried-White-Protein-Powder/dp/B00IYTQKOO?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=62277c05e4b0a7d5b8bbe944,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Judee&#x27;s dried egg whites" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62277c05e4b0a7d5b8bbe944" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Judees-Dried-White-Protein-Powder/dp/B00IYTQKOO?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=62277c05e4b0a7d5b8bbe944,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Judee's dried egg whites</a>.
Amazon
King Arthur gluten-free Measure For Measure flour, Chef's Select gluten-free sprinkles and Judee's dried egg whites.

For those of us with celiac disease or non-celiac gluten sensitivity, paying extra attention to the ingredients of what we eat is incredibly important, and in some cases mandatory to prevent health complications. But while these conditions add a few extra steps to choosing what we eat on a daily basis, they also affect how we cook — or bake.

Most desserts, like pastries, pies, cakes and cookies, contain ingredients that have gluten in them. And if you’re an avid baker or just enjoy satisfying your sweet tooth, being unable to digest gluten can be discouraging. Common baking ingredients like barley, malt, wheat, semolina and rye all contain gluten. But luckily, there are alternative gluten-free ingredients you can use as swap-ins instead. The only trouble is that they’re not always easy to find at your local grocery store.

Below, we rounded up 11 gluten-free baking ingredients you’ll want to always keep stocked in your pantry, including buckwheat flour, gluten-free sprinkles and even gluten-free graham crackers for your next pie crust. Order them now and you’ll be ready next time you’re struck with the urge to bake.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
King Arthur Measure For Measure flour
This gluten-free King Arthur flour is a great 1:1 alternative to wheat flour. It's fortified with iron, calcium and vitamin B, and is also kosher and non-dairy. It comes in a resealable bag and works best with non-yeasted recipes.
Get it on Amazon for $8.35.
2
Amazon
Anthony's brown rice flour
One pesky problem when approaching gluten-free baking is figuring out what to replace regular flour with. But there are a ton of alternative flours you can use, including brown rice flour, which is gluten-free and non-GMO. Anthony's brown rice flour is made from stone ground medium grain rice from California. It adds a mild, nutty flavor and darker color to baked goods.
Get it on Amazon for $14.49.
3
Amazon
Arrowhead Mills organic buckwheat flour
Another alternative flour option is buckwheat flour, and despite the "wheat" in its name, it's naturally gluten-free and has no relation to wheat at all. It's closer to a plant, like rhubarb or sorrel. Buckwheat has an earthy flavor, but can still be used in baking, especially breakfast recipes. It can be used to make crepes, pancakes, muffins and scones.
Get it on Amazon for $11.65.
4
Amazon
Blue Diamond almond flour
If you aren't really a fan of buckwheat and want something that will blend a bit better with sweeter baked goods, almond flour is a good option. Blue Diamond's is finely sifted and made with high-quality blanched almonds.
Get it on Amazon for $9.98.
5
Amazon
Judee's xanthan gum
Xanthan gum is a staple for any gluten-free pantry. It makes an excellent thickener for dressings and sauces, and adds moist crumb to baked goods. Reviews mention it can be used to make ice cream.
Get it on Amazon for $14.80.
6
Amazon
Enjoy Life mini chocolate chips
Pure chocolate is considered gluten-free, but some chocolate products, including chocolate chips for baking, contain additives that may contain gluten since it keeps the chocolate from melting on store shelves. Enjoy Life's mini semi-sweet chocolate chips are dairy-free and made in a dedicated nut- and gluten-free facility.
Get a pack of six for $31.44.
7
Amazon
Chef's Select rainbow sprinkles
While sprinkles are generally gluten-free, they may be made in a facility that also handles wheat. Chef's Select rainbow sprinkles are certified gluten-free, meaning the manufacturer has met strict standards for gluten-free safety and a third party has confirmed the manufacturer’s gluten-free processes and claims.
Get it on Amazon for $7.99.
8
Amazon
Pamela's gluten-free graham crackers
The next time you want to make s'mores or a cheesecake crust, you don't have to worry about getting sick from regular graham crackers, which contain gluten. Instead, grab these gluten-free graham crackers from Pamela's, which are also made in a gluten-free facility.
Get a pack of six Amazon for $19.99.
9
Amazon
Judee’s dried egg whites
Made in a gluten-free facility, Judee's dried egg white powder is obviously gluten-free and provides a low cholesterol option for eggs in cooking and baking, including meringues and royal icing. Each 8-ounce bag contains the equivalent of 45 shelled eggs.
Get it on Amazon for $14.24.
10
Amazon
Anthony's organic raw cocoa powder
All cocoa powder is naturally gluten-free, but this takes things a step further. This organic cocoa powder is verified gluten-free, meaning it's also free from contamination, and ideal for plant-based, raw, paleo, vegan and organic recipes. Its rich, intense flavor makes it a great addition to brownies, cookies and cakes.
Get it on Amazon for $29.99.
11
Amazon
Bob's Red Mill baking soda
Although baking soda is naturally gluten-free, Bob's Red Mill baking soda is not only made in a gluten-free facility, but it's also free of aluminum and harvested from natural deposits of sodium bicarbonate. It's great for anyone who's extra sensitive.
Get it on Amazon for $8.
Birch Benders Keto Pancake and Waffle Mix

The Best Grain-Free, Gluten-Free Baking Mixes

shoppingFoodBakingDessertsgluten free

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

What Is ‘Trauma Dumping’? Here’s How To Know If You’re Doing It.

Style & Beauty

Experts Warn TikTok’s Latest ‘Smoky Eye’ Trend Could Have Serious Consequences

Style & Beauty

Society Loves Rihanna’s Maternity Style ... Just Not On Most Women

Food & Drink

The First Black Woman To Solely Own A Tequila Brand: ‘Women Can Do It Without A Man’

Relationships

What To Do If Group Texts Are Stressing You Out

Money

The 7 Biggest Mistakes People Make In Their Wills, According To Estate Lawyers

Travel

How To Choose The Best Flight When Traveling With A Baby Or Toddler

Parenting

What Are The Chances Your Kid Already Had COVID And You Just Didn't Know It?

Food & Drink

These Are The Most Popular Desserts In Every State

Shopping

14 Litter Boxes That You Won't Need To Hide When Guests Come Over

Food & Drink

It's Damn Hard To Feed Kids. Here Are Tips For Parents' 4 Biggest Challenges.

Shopping

12 Gender-Neutral Bath And Body Products You'll Fight Your Partner For

Shopping

24 Expensive-Looking Clothes That, Shockingly, Can Go In The Washing Machine

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Travel

12 Mistakes Tourists Make While Visiting Arizona

Home & Living

This New Mystery Series Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Home & Living

This New Thriller Is The Most Popular Movie On Netflix Right Now

Wellness

For Those Who Are Immunocompromised, 'Normal' Isn't Even Close

Wellness

Want To Declutter Your Brain? Cross Something Off Your 'Needle List'

Shopping

9 Products That Can Make Your Cut And Color Last Longer Between Salon Visits

Shopping

Chefs And Food Stylists Are Obsessed With This Shape Of Plate

Food & Drink

Never Have Time To Make Family Dinner? Experts Reveal When It’s OK To Give Up.

Shopping

13 Genius Ways To Keep Kids Entertained During Long Car Rides

Shopping

24 Things That'll Make It Look Like You Handed Over Your Keys To An Interior Decorator

Wellness

To Anyone Feeling Guilty For Carrying On With Your Life Right Now

Work/Life

How To Cope When You’re The Only One Wearing A Mask At Work

Parenting

Why Can't Kids Just Get Bigger Doses Of The COVID Vaccine?

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Shopping

15 Lifesaving Items That Nurses Say You Should Keep At Home

Shopping

13 Small Ukrainian Businesses You Can Support On Etsy Right Now

Shopping

The Best Walking Shoes For Men, According To Glowing Amazon Reviews

Food & Drink

The Best Cooking Tasks For Kids Of Every Age, From Toddlers To Teens

Travel

10 Mistakes Tourists Make While Visiting Nashville

Shopping

31 Things That’ll Help De-Complicate Your Life

Parenting

30 Hilarious Tweets About What Kids Call Things

Wellness

What Not To Say To Immunocompromised People Right Now

Wellness

5 New Things Experts Just Figured Out About COVID

Work/Life

How To Read Your Paycheck To Make Sure It's Correct

Shopping

46 Kitchen Essentials I Don't Understand How You've Lived Without

Food & Drink

Forget Perfect Family Meals: Ain't No Shame In A Lazy Buttered-Noodle Dinner Game