'GMA3' Host T.J. Holmes Files For Divorce Amid Scandal With Co-Host

Holmes' divorce filing from his wife comes nearly a month after photographs published in the Daily Mail revealed a relationship with Amy Robach.
Ben Blanchet

“GMA3” host T.J. Holmes filed for divorce from his estranged wife Marilee Fiebig on Wednesday, after news broke of his relationship with co-host Amy Robach.

The anchor’s divorce filing from his wife of over 12 years comes nearly a month after photographs published in the Daily Mail revealed he and Robach were spending time together, including at an alleged stay at a “secluded cottage in Upstate New York” in November, according to TMZ.

The two were spotted together at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Monday.

The scandal led ABC to pull the co-hosts off the air earlier this month, and both have since been under an internal probe that includes determining whether they violated ABC’s “morality rules.”

T.J. Holmes and Marilee Holmes attend the Jackie Robinson Foundation Robie Awards Dinner at the Marriott Marquis on March 2, 2020, in New York City.
T.J. Holmes and Marilee Holmes attend the Jackie Robinson Foundation Robie Awards Dinner at the Marriott Marquis on March 2, 2020, in New York City.
Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Jackie Robinson Foundation

Holmes, who has two children with his first wife Amy Ferson, has one daughter with Fiebig.

Robach reportedly separated from her husband Andrew Shue, who she married in 2010, back in August.

HuffPost reached out to ABC over whether the two are expected to return to the air on “GMA3.”

