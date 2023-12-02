Women Are Sharing Their Go-To Life Hacks Every Woman Should Know, And These Might Just Change Your Life

Redditor u/FloydianCrazyDiamond asked, “What is your most used life hack as a woman?” Lucky for us, the lovely ladies of Reddit had no shortage of brilliant pro tips to share with us. Here are 18 of their best answers:
1
"For those who use shaving gel that come in aluminum cans: before you put it in the shower, use clear nail polish to make a thin coat all along the bottom rim of the can."
Lumineimages / Getty Images/iStockphoto
2
"Keep a backup purse or bag of toiletries in your glove box."
Carol Yepes via Getty Images
3
"Have all your body measurements written in your smartphone notes, so when you go online shopping, you can always pick the right size."
urbazon via Getty Images
4
"Buy men's razors."
Cappi Thompson via Getty Images
5
"If I am only shopping for a few things I don't grab a cart or basket. It makes me less prone to buying things I don't need."
Jenwit Ritbundit / Getty Images/EyeEm
6
"Have a chapstick and tampon in most locations you frequent."
mjrodafotografia via Getty Images
7
"Budget for pedicures, massages, hair cuts, and waxing. If it’s self care, budget for it. Taking care of yourself goes so far."
Yuliia Kokosha via Getty Images
8
"Stop buying shaving creams and use cheap conditioner instead."
Israel Sebastian via Getty Images
9
"When you can’t squeeze any more product out of a tube container (hand cream, moisturiser, body lotion, etc.), cut it in half using scissors."
Aflo Images via Getty Images
10
"I sew my adjustable bra straps in place at the right size. No more straps always pulling looser and slipping off my shoulders."
Elizabeth Fernandez via Getty Images
11
"If you're unemployed/working from home/studying, get dressed and showered. It helps with your mindset and productivity a lot, in my experience."
Piksel / Getty Images/iStockphoto
12
"Learn the power of saying the word 'no.' Set those boundaries for yourself. Life-changing."
bymuratdeniz via Getty Images
13
"Soak a cotton ball in vanilla essence and attach it to your car aircon. It'll make your car smell good for months for a low cost."
RoxiRosita via Getty Images
14
"If you drop an earring or earring back while leaning over a sink, just put your hand over the drain as quickly as possible. Don't try to catch the item."
Mariya Borisova / 500px via Getty Images
15
"Always keep an emergency outfit in the car. It’s saved me a few times."
Olga Pankova via Getty Images
16
And, finally, "Always pee after sex."
boonchai wedmakawand via Getty Images