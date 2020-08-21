Kids these days ...

Cops on the Isle of Wight off the south coast of England launched a tongue-in-cheek appeal to find two young goats caught on camera clambering over a police car, according to multiple news outlets.

The kids jumped onto the roof of the vehicle on Tuesday as officers were dealing with the discovery of an unexploded mortar shell, dating from World War II, in a field outside the town of Newport.

“A couple of ‘kids’ caused damage to one of our police vehicles,” tweeted police. “If you recognize the offenders from the photo please let us know…..”

WITNESS APPEAL 👇👇

Unfortunately whilst at an incident on the outskirts of Newport yesterday, a couple of 'kids' caused damage to one of our police vehicles. If you recognise the offenders from the photo please let us know.......https://t.co/L5IH69fr6V pic.twitter.com/cymoWOkn4C — Isle of Wight Police (@IOWightPolice) August 19, 2020

Police later shared video to Facebook of the Royal Navy Explosives Team detonating the shell to remove the danger.

The picture of the goats, meanwhile, went viral and prompted plenty of puns in reply.

“Those pesky kids,” commented one person.

“Pranks like this really get my goat,” said another.

It’s OK we have them behind baaaaaaas pic.twitter.com/TGxNpThsa3 — Keating Team 🤙🏼 (@keatingteam1) August 20, 2020

Those pesky kids! — Emma Verdin 🏳️‍🌈🇪🇺✊🏿🌹 (@emma_verdin) August 20, 2020

Think the on the left is called Billy! — steve (@StevieT_MrT) August 19, 2020

...and the one on the right is his nanny. — Steve (@g0lfp) August 19, 2020

I think I saw them earlier but when challenged they hoofed it. — Tom Easton (@TomEaston) August 20, 2020

Pranks like this really get my goat... pic.twitter.com/s2xEgm3HUn — Will E-B (@WEB_RN) August 20, 2020

🤣🤣 Bloody kids 🤣🤣 — W1NGNUT 💚 (@Rob_Hicks) August 19, 2020

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!