‘God of War Ragnarök’ Makes History As The Fastest-Selling PlayStation First-Party Game

God of War Ragnarök — a popular action-adventure video game set in the world of Norse mythology — is slashing records as the fastest-selling first-party game launch in PlayStation history.

The visually stunning Nordic escapade, developed by Santa Monica Studio and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, was released on Nov. 9. The game focuses on Kratos and his son Atreus as they take on the Nine Realms.

On Wednesday, PlayStation revealed on Twitter that God of War Ragnarök, the latest installment in the long-running God of War franchise, sold 5.1 million copies during its debut week, which also set a franchise record.

Congratulations to @SonySantaMonica for making God of War Ragnarök the fastest-selling first party launch game in PlayStation history! 🪓 pic.twitter.com/NPgN6YHRnQ — PlayStation (@PlayStation) November 23, 2022

God of War Ragnarök marks the eighth game in the God of War main series. Earlier this month, before its arrival, Sony revealed another milestone, announcing that 2018′s God of War has sold more than 23 million units worldwide.

On Nov. 1, Sony geared up for its latest release by dropping a star-studded live-action trailer starring Ben Stiller, John Travolta and basketball icon LeBron James to promote the critically-acclaimed game.

With the father-son relationship as a key story element in the game, the hilarious trailer shows Stiller portraying Kratos as he leads a father-child support group with Travolta, James and their children.

In the clip, featuring James’ son Bronny, Stiller’s son Quinlin and Travolta’s daughter Ella, Stiller delivers some laughs to promote the otherwise serious game.