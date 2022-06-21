“Stranger Things” is the most popular show on Netflix for the fourth week in a row, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The sci-fi series’ fourth season consists of nine episodes, seven of which were released on May 27. The final two episodes will premiere on July 1, and fans can catch a sneak peak in a new trailer.

In second place is “God’s Favorite Idiot,” a new apocalyptic workplace comedy created by and starring Ben Falcone. The series, which also stars Falcone’s wife, Melissa McCarthy, premiered on June 15 and has received mostly negative reviews.

Netflix "God's Favorite Idiot" on Netflix.

Another notable addition to the ranking is the docuseries “Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet.” Also released on June 15, the six-part anthology covers topics like swatting, sextortion and other issues at the intersection of crime and technology.

Documentary fans might also want to check out “Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey,” which explores the disturbing past and practices of the polygamous Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, or FLDS, and its president Warren Jeffs.

Read on for the full top 10 list.

