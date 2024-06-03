This Oscar-Winning Epic Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

“Godzilla Minus One” is currently the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the platform’s public ranking system.

The 2023 Japanese epic is the 37th film in the Godzilla franchise about a prehistoric reptilian monster powered by nuclear radiation. This particular installment revolves around a former kamikaze pilot dealing with guilt and PTSD and his efforts to defend Japan from the monster in the aftermath of World War II.

“Godzilla Minus One” was the highest grossing Japanese Godzilla movie and even won the 2024 Academy Award for Best Visual Effects.

Read on for more trending movies of the moment across streaming services including Hulu, Max, Apple TV+ and Disney+.

The documentary “Jim Henson Idea Man” joined Disney+ on May 31 after premiering at the Cannes Film Festival on May 18.

Directed by Ron Howard, the film explores the life of puppeteer and Muppets creator Jim Henson, from his upbringing and rise to fame to his relationship with his romantic and creative partner Jane Henson.

Another documentary is trending on Max at the moment. “MoviePass, MovieCrash” was released on the platform on May 29 after debuting at South by Southwest on March 9.

Produced by Mark Wahlberg, the film dives into the rise and fall of the movie subscription service MoviePass, which experienced a strong business boom followed by spectacular failure over a strikingly short period of time.

“The First Omen” is the top movie on Hulu right now. The supernatural horror film is a prequel to 1976′s “The Omen” and marks the sixth installment in the franchise.

Released in theaters on April 5, the movie was a critical and commercial success. The plot centers around a novice nun who goes to work at an orphanage in Rome, where she becomes involved in a demonic conspiracy.

Another franchise movie ― the 2014 spy comedy “Kingsman: The Secret Service” ― is currently trending on Apple TV+.

