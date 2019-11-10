Khizr Khan Rips Donald Trump Jr. For 'Shameful' Comparison Of Business Loss To Son's Life

Gold Star father Khizr Khan lashed Donald Trump Jr. on Sunday for his “shameful” comparison of his business “sacrifices” to what was lost by dead war heroes like Khan’s 27-year-old son.

“It’s disgusting. It’s shameful,” said Khan, who famously first publicly railed against Donald Trump from the stage of the 2016 Democratic National Convention. “But we don’t expect any better from Donald Trump or Donald Trump Jr.”

Khan told Kendis Gibson on MSNBC: “It’s all about business with Donald Trump and his family. They have no idea what service and sacrifice is.”

Khan was responding to a passage in the younger Trump’s new book, “Triggered,” about how “emotional” he was before his father’s inauguration during a visit to Arlington National Cemetery, where many of the nation’s war dead are buried. Khan’s son, Muslim American U.S. Army Captain Humayun Khan, is buried at Arlington. He was killed in 2004 in the Iraq War.

Trump Jr. said he was reminded of the “sacrifices” he and his family would have to make shutting down Trump Organization businesses and international operations as his father moved into the White House.

“I ... thought ... about all the sacrifices we’d have to make to help my father succeed — voluntarily giving up a huge chunk of our business and all international deals to avoid the appearance that we were profiting off the office,” Trump wrote. In fact, the Trump Organization’s international operations continue and have expanded, and family businesses are profiting from the president’s position.

Khan said Sunday that the Trumps have “sacrificed nothing. They have gained from ... the highest office they have corrupted.”

Khan called on Trump’s supporters to stand on the right side of history.

“History is being written,” he said. “You could be on the side of this demagogue in the White House or on the side of the Constitution and [the] rule of law.”

Khan was attacked by Trump after he made his remarks at the Democratic convention defending immigrants and offering his copy of the Constitution to Trump to read.

“If it was up to Donald Trump, [my son] never would have been in America,” Khan said in the impassioned speech.

