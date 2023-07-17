'The Golden Bachelor' Reveals 71-Year-Old Widower Looking For Love

“The Golden Bachelor” has just introduced its leading man.

Gerry Turner, a 71-year-old widower and retired restaurateur, will be handing out the roses when the senior-focused dating show debuts this fall.

The latest installment in the “Bachelor” franchise, “The Golden Bachelor” plans to tell a “whole new kind of love story — one for the golden years.”

The show, hosted by “Bachelor” alum Jesse Palmer, will follow a “hopeless romantic [who] is given a second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life,” according to an ABC press release.

Gerry Turner has been cast as "The Golden Bachelor." Brian Bowen Smith/ABC

Turner is described as a “doting father and grandfather” who lives in his dream lake house in Indiana. His hobbies include hosting barbecues, playing pickleball, cheering on Chicago sports teams, four-wheeling and spending time with friends and family.

Turner is looking for a second shot at love. He married his high school sweetheart Toni in 1974, and they raised two daughters together. Toni passed away in 2017.

ABC’s fall lineup leans hard on unscripted content like “The Golden Bachelor,” hoping to blunt the impact of industry-wide strikes over fair pay and working conditions in the streaming era.

