the golden girls

'The Golden Girls' Become 'The Ganja Girls' In Smokin' Spoof On 'The Late Show'

Hear the classic sitcom's theme song like you never have following a report on weed and older adults.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

A buzz-worthy parody of “The Golden Girls” turned the fictional Florida seniors into stoners on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” Thursday. (Watch the video below.)

“The Ganja Girls,” aided by clips from the sitcom classic, features catchy new theme-song lyrics to comment on a recent report that many older adults are getting high and landing in the emergency room by the thousands.

“Thanks for your cannabis blend/Went to Taco Bell at 2 a.m./I took too much/Now I feel like an astronaut/Now that we’re eating gummies/I tell you what you’re gonna see/Grandma’s climbing walls/Grandpa’s trippin’ balls/And our grandchildren will say stop bogarting that J.”

As it turns out, “The Golden Girls” were no strangers to weed. Remember the episode when Estelle Getty’s Sophia tells someone not to light up again at the next get-together? “I said no reefers, OK?” Sophia bellows into the phone.

Still, we think Sophia and the rest of the gang would have appreciated this:

