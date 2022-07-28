A 'Golden Girls'-Themed Restaurant Will Open In Los Angeles This Weekend

The Golden Girls Kitchen will open in Beverly Hills, California, July 30 before embarking on a national tour. Courtesy of Bucket Listers

More than 30 years after going off the air, “The Golden Girls” are about to make a culinary comeback.

On Saturday, the first-ever Golden Girls Kitchen will open in Beverly Hills, California. The “fast casual” pop-up restaurant will be an immersive homage to the classic sitcom, offering contemporary versions of dishes that were referenced on the show during its Emmy-winning, seven-season run.

Advertisement

Diners can opt for entrees like Sophia’s Lasagna Al Forno or a “Miami style” Cuban sandwich. There’s also a colorful assortment of desserts, including Blanche’s Georgia Style Cookie, and of course, a variety of cheesecakes.

The restaurant’s interior borrows from the show’s pastel-heavy set, featuring a decorated lanai and lots of palm print. A fully-realized replica of Blanche’s bedroom, with its banana leaf headboard and duvet cover, will undoubtedly provide plenty of Instagram content for visitors.

The pop-up eatery will feature a fully-realized replica of Blanche’s bedroom. Courtesy of Bucket Listers

The Golden Girls Kitchen is a joint collaboration between the online events company Bucket Listers and Derek Berry, who created similar pop-up restaurants themed around “Saved by the Bell” and “Beverly Hills, 90210,” among other iconic shows.

Advertisement

“No detail was spared, no episode was left unwatched during our research phase,” Berry told HuffPost in an interview. “We hope to transport guests back to a simpler time in life, taking in all the nostalgic memories of when they were watching this show. We also want them to leave with a full belly.”

Fortunately, Angelenos won’t be the only ones who will be able to experience the Golden Girls Kitchen. Following its Los Angeles engagement, the restaurant will embark on a national tour, stopping in New York, Miami and San Francisco before wrapping up in Chicago next year.

The menu includes a colorful assortment of desserts, including Blanche’s Georgia Style Cookie, and of course, cheesecake. Courtesy of Bucket Listers

“The Golden Girls” originally aired from 1985 to 1992. Starring Bea Arthur, Estelle Getty, Rue McClanahan and Betty White, the series won near-universal acclaim for subverting stereotypes about women over 50.

Thanks to syndication and its availability on Hulu, the show continues to be discovered by younger viewers. It has also enjoyed a cultural resurgence in recent years, inspiring a fan convention, board games, drag tributes and even an off-Broadway puppet show.

Advertisement

“It really was ahead of its time,” Berry said. “The writing is so well done with its humor baked in throughout. People still quote the one-liners today.”

“I’m confident in saying that in another 30 years, it will be a show that fans are still talking about,” he added.