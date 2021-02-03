Golden Globes 2021 Nominations: The Complete List

Rise and shine, Meryl Streep (OK, and the rest of Hollywood, too), because awards season is officially here.

After many delays and COVID-related hiccups, the Golden Globes will air later this month as a virtual event. But first, it’s time for the nominations, which were announced early Wednesday morning by Taraji P. Henson and Sarah Jessica Parker.

While many major studio films won’t be up for awards, as the pandemic continues to upend the entertainment industry and shatter traditional eligibility windows, offerings from streaming services dominated the nominations. “Mank,” David Fincher’s black-and- white biopic based on a script written by his late father, led the pack with six nods. In the Best Motion Picture Drama category, it will compete against Amazon’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” Chloé Zhao’s “Nomadland,” the revenge thriller “Promising Young Woman” from Emerald Fennell, and Florian Zeller’s drama “The Father” starring Anthony Hopkins.

Meanwhile, Netflix’s star-studded adaptation of “The Prom,” the film recording of Broadway’s “Hamilton” on Disney+, as well as Hulu’s “Palm Springs,” Amazon’s “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” and Sia’s “Music” will face off in the comedy/musical categories.

As for TV, it’s the newbies’ time to shine. Since past winners and reliable heavyweights like “Succession,” “Fleabag,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “The Morning Show” are out of contention, first-season wonders like “Ted Lasso,” “Ratched,” “Emily in Paris,” “The Great” “Perry Mason,” “Lovecraft Country” and “The Flight Attendant” all received nods. But those series will still have to beat out favorites like “Ozark,” which also picked up nominations for leads Jason Bateman and Laura Linney, “Schitt’s Creek,” fresh off its historic Emmys sweep, and the much buzzed-about fourth season of “The Crown” for a shot at Globes glory.

Hosted once again by Amy Poehler and Tina Fey, the 78th annual ceremony will honor the best in film and television in a year like no other, so plan for the worst, prepare for living room acceptance speeches, and expect plenty of chaos.

Voted on by the 90 journalists who make up the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the Globes will be especially unpredictable this year, but we do know that the ceremony will honor legendary TV producer Norman Lear with the Carol Burnett Award, as well as actress and activist Jane Fonda with the Cecil B. DeMille Award.

The 78th annual Golden Globe Awards will air Sunday, Feb. 28, on NBC at 8 p.m. ET.

Check out the full list of nominees below.

Best Motion Picture – Drama

“Mank”

“The Father”

“Nomadland”

“Promising Young Woman”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

“Borat Subsequent Movie Film”

“Hamilton”

“Palm Springs”

“Music”

“The Prom”

Best Director – Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”

David Fincher, “Mank”

Regina King, “One Night in Miami”

Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”

Jack Fincher, “Mank”

Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton, “The Father”

Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Andra Day, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman”

Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”

Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”

Gary Oldman, “Mank”

Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”

Tahar Rahim, “The Mauritanian”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Michelle Pfeiffer, “French Exit”

Anya Taylor-Joy, “Emma”

Kate Hudson, “Music”

Rosamund Pike, “I Care a Lot”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen, ”“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

James Corden, “The Prom”

Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton”

Dev Patel, “The Personal History of David Copperfield”

Andy Samberg, “Palm Springs”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”

Olivia Colman, “The Father”

Jodie Foster, “The Mauritanian”

Amada Seyfried, “Mank”

Helena Zegel, “News of the World”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Jared Leto, “The Little Things”

Bill Murray, “On the Rocks”

Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night in Miami”

Best Motion Picture – Animated

“The Croods: New Age”

“Onward”

“Over the Moon”

“Soul”

“Wolfwalkers”

Best Original Score

“The Midnight Sky”

“Tenet”

“News of the World”

“Mank”

“Soul”

Best Original Song– Motion Picture

“Fight For You” —“Judas And The Black Messiah”

Music by: H.E.R., Dernst Emile II

Lyrics by: H.E.R., Tiara Thomas

“Hear My Voice” — “The Trial of the Chicago 7″

Music by: Daniel Pemberton

Lyrics by: Daniel Pemberton, Celeste Waite

“Io Si (Seen)” — “The Life Ahead”

Music by: Diane Warren

Lyrics by: Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi

“Speak Now” — “One Night In Miami”

Music by: Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth

Lyrics by: Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth

“Tigress & Tweed”— “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

Music by: Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq

Lyrics by: Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq

Best Television Series – Drama

“The Crown”

“Lovecraft Country”

“The Mandalorian”

“Ozark”

“Ratched”

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

“Schitt’s Creek”

“Emily In Paris”

“The Flight Attendant”

“The Great”

“Ted Lasso”

Best Television Limited Series or TV Film

“Normal People”

“The Queen’s Gambit”

“Small Axe”

“The Undoing”

“Unorthodox”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Emma Corrin, “The Crown”

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Sarah Paulson, “Ratched”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Al Pacino, “Hunters”

Matthew Rhys, “Perry Mason”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Lily Collins, “Emily in Paris”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Elle Fanning, “The Great”

Jane Levy, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”

Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or TV Film

Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America”

Daisy Edgar-Jones, “Normal People”

Shira Haas, “Unorthodox”

Nicole Kidman, “The Undoing”

Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or TV Film

Bryan Cranston, “Your Honor”

Jeff Daniels, “The Comey Rule”

Hugh Grant, “The Undoing”

Ethan Hawke, “The Good Lord Bird”

Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or TV Film

Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Cynthia Nixon, “Ratched”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or TV Film

John Boyega, “Small Axe”

Brendan Gleeson, “The Comey Rule”

Dan Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Jim Parsons, “Hollywood”

Donald Sutherland, “The Undoing”