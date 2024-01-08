What's Hot

EntertainmentGolden Globesaward shows

Golden Globe Awards 2024: The Complete Winners List

It seems the Golden Globes were able to charm Hollywood once again.
Kelby Vera
By 

Senior Reporter

LOADINGERROR LOADING

The Golden Globe Awards are ready for their second act.

The 81st annual Golden Globes rolled out the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, with a ceremony that aired on CBS and Paramount+.

This year’s awards marked the start of the 2024 awards season and the first Globes without the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the nonprofit that held the event and chose its winners.

The Golden Globes’ reputation for grand parties began to wilt amid controversies over the HFPA’s lack of diversity and loose ethics, and last summer the organization disbanded and sold the rights to the show to Dick Clark Productions and Eldridge Industries.

This year's Golden Globe marks a new era for the awards show.
This year's Golden Globe marks a new era for the awards show.
River Callaway via Getty Images

Along with new leadership, the Globes added two new award categories. “Barbie” won the first Cinematic and Box Office Achievement in Motion Pictures award and Ricky Gervais won Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television.

While “Barbie” sashayed into the show with the most nominations, its unofficial rival “Oppenheimer” dominated the film categories with four awards, including Best Motion Picture, Drama.

Reigning supreme in TV was “Succession” with four trophies. “The Bear” nipped at its heels with three honors.

"The Bear's" Ayo Edebiri and Jeremy Allen White celebrate their Golden Globe wins together.
"The Bear's" Ayo Edebiri and Jeremy Allen White celebrate their Golden Globe wins together.
ROBYN BECK via Getty Images

“Beef” smashed the competition in the Limited Series, Anthology Series category, taking home all three awards.

Comedian Jo Koy hosted; presenters included America Ferrera, Ben Affleck, Dua Lipa, Issa Rae, Jared Leto, Jodie Foster, Kevin Costner, Mark Hamill, Michelle Yeoh, Oprah Winfrey, Orlando Bloom, Ray Romano, Simu Liu and Will Ferrell.

Check out the full list of nominees below and stay up-to-date with our Golden Globe Awards live blog here.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph was the first winner of the evening, taking home the award for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for "The Holdovers."
Da'Vine Joy Randolph was the first winner of the evening, taking home the award for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for "The Holdovers."
ROBYN BECK via Getty Images

Best Motion Picture, Drama

“Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures) ― WINNER

“Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)

“Maestro” (Netflix)

“Past Lives” (A24)

The Zone of Interest” (A24)

“Anatomy of a Fall” (Neon)

Best Picture, Musical or Comedy

Barbie” (Warner Bros.)

“Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures) ― WINNER

American Fiction” (MGM)

The Holdovers” (Focus Features)

“May December” (Netflix)

“Air” (Amazon MGM Studios)

Best Director, Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper — “Maestro”

Greta Gerwig — “Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos — “Poor Things”

Christopher Nolan — “Oppenheimer” ― WINNER

Martin Scorsese — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Celine Song — “Past Lives”

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Barbie” — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

“Poor Things” — Tony McNamara

“Oppenheimer” — Christopher Nolan

“Killers of the Flower Moon” — Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese

“Past Lives” — Celine Song

“Anatomy of a Fall” — Justine Triet, Arthur Harari ― WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Bradley Cooper — “Maestro”

Cillian Murphy — “Oppenheimer” ― WINNER

Leonardo DiCaprio — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Colman Domingo — “Rustin”

Andrew Scott — “All of Us Strangers”

Barry Keoghan — “Saltburn”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Lily Gladstone — “Killers of the Flower Moon” ― WINNER

Carey Mulligan – “Maestro”

Sandra Hüller – “Anatomy of a Fall”

Annette Bening — “Nyad”

Greta Lee — “Past Lives”

Cailee Spaeny — “Priscilla”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Fantasia Barrino – “The Color Purple”

Jennifer Lawrence – “No Hard Feelings”

Natalie Portman – “May December”

Alma Pöysti – “Fallen Leaves”

Margot Robbie – “Barbie

Emma Stone – “Poor Things” ― WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Nicolas Cage — “Dream Scenario”

Timothée Chalamet — “Wonka”

Matt Damon — “Air”

Paul Giamatti — “The Holdovers” ― WINNER

Joaquin Phoenix — “Beau Is Afraid”

Jeffrey Wright — “American Fiction”

Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe — “Poor Things”

Robert DeNiro — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Robert Downey Jr. — “Oppenheimer” ― WINNER

Ryan Gosling — “Barbie

Charles Melton — “May December”

Mark Ruffalo — “Poor Things”

Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture

Emily Blunt — “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks — “The Color Purple”

Jodie Foster — “Nyad”

Julianne Moore — “May December”

Rosamund Pike — “Saltburn”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph — “The Holdovers” ― WINNER

Best Television Series, Drama

“1923” (Paramount+)

The Crown” (Netflix)

The Diplomat” (Netflix)

The Last of Us” (HBO)

The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)

“Succession” (HBO) ― WINNER

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

“The Bear” (FX) ― WINNER

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“Jury Duty” (Amazon Freevee)

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

“Barry” (HBO)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Pedro Pascal — “The Last of Us”

Kieran Culkin — “Succession” ― WINNER

Jeremy Strong — “Succession”

Brian Cox — “Succession”

Gary Oldman — “Slow Horses”

Dominic West — “The Crown”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Helen Mirren — “1923”

Bella Ramsey — “The Last of Us”

Keri Russell — “The Diplomat”

Sarah Snook — “Succession” — WINNER

Imelda Staunton — “The Crown”

Emma Stone — “The Curse”

Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Ayo Edebiri — “The Bear” ― WINNER

Natasha Lyonne — “Poker Face”

Quinta Brunson — “Abbott Elementary”

Rachel Brosnahan — “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Selena Gomez — “Only Murders in the Building”

Elle Fanning – “The Great

Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Bill Hader — “Barry”

Steve Martin — “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short — “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Segel — “Shrinking”

Jason Sudeikis — “Ted Lasso”

Jeremy Allen White — “The Bear” ― WINNER

Best Supporting Actor, Television

Billy Crudup — “The Morning Show

Matthew Macfadyen — “Succession” ― WINNER

James Marsden — “Jury Duty”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach — “The Bear”

Alan Ruck — “Succession”

Alexander Skarsgård — “Succession”

Best Supporting Actress, Television

Elizabeth Debicki — “The Crown” ― WINNER

Abby Elliott — “The Bear”

Christina Ricci — “Yellowjackets”

J. Smith-Cameron — “Succession”

Meryl Streep — “Only Murders in the Building”

Hannah Waddingham — “Ted Lasso”

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

“Beef” (Netflix) ― WINNER

“Lessons in Chemistry” (Apple TV+)

“Daisy Jones & the Six” (Amazon Prime Video)

All the Light We Cannot See” (Netflix)

“Fellow Travelers” (Paramount+)

“Fargo” (FX)

Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Matt Bomer — “Fellow Travelers”

Sam Claflin — “Daisy Jones & the Six”

Jon Hamm — “Fargo”

Woody Harrelson — “White House Plumbers”

David Oyelowo — “Lawmen: Bass Reeves”

Steven Yeun — “Beef” ― WINNER

Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Riley Keough — “Daisy Jones & the Six”

Brie Larson — “Lessons in Chemistry”

Elizabeth Olsen — “Love and Death”

Juno Temple — “Fargo”

Rachel Weisz — “Dead Ringers”

Ali Wong — “Beef” ― WINNER

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

Ludwig Göransson — “Oppenheimer” ― WINNER

Jerskin Fendrix — “Poor Things”

Robbie Robertson — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Mica Levi — “The Zone of Interest”

Daniel Pemberton — “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Joe Hisaishi — “The Boy and the Heron”

Best Picture, Non-English Language

“Anatomy of a Fall” (Neon) — France ― WINNER

“Fallen Leaves” (Mubi) — Finland

“Io Capitano” (01 Distribution) — Italy

“Past Lives” (A24) — United States

“Society of the Snow” (Netflix) — Spain

The Zone of Interest” (A24) — United Kingdom

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

“Barbie” — “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish and Finneas ― WINNER

Barbie” — “Dance the Night” by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt

She Came to Me” — “Addicted to Romance” by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa

The Super Mario Bros. Movie” — “Peaches” by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond and John Spiker

Barbie” — “I’m Just Ken” by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt

“Rustin” — “Road to Freedom” by Lenny Kravitz

Best Motion Picture, Animated

“The Boy and the Heron” (GKids) ― WINNER

“Elemental” (Disney)

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Sony Pictures)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (Universal Pictures)

“Suzume” (Toho Co.)

“Wish” (Disney)

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy or Television

Ricky Gervais — “Ricky Gervais: Armageddon” ― WINNER

Trevor Noah — “Trevor Noah: Where Was I”

Chris Rock — “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage”

Amy Schumer — “Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact”

Sarah Silverman — “Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love

Wanda Sykes — “Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer”

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

“Barbie” (Warner Bros.) ― WINNER

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” (Disney)

“John Wick: Chapter 4” (Lionsgate Films)

“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” (Paramount Pictures)

“Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Sony Pictures)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (Universal Pictures)

“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” (AMC Theatres)

Support HuffPost
Kelby Vera - Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage

Popular in the Community

Close

Gift Guides